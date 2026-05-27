Bach to Rock, America's Music School, Acquired by Spark Harbor

Acquisition expands Spark Harbor's youth activities platform into music education, its third brand in as many years

BETHESDA, Md., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Harbor, a platform operator of franchised youth activity brands, has acquired Bach to Rock, the modern music school franchise redefining how students learn, play, and perform music, from Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a private investment firm.

Recognized as a Franchise 500 brand for the last 10 years and currently ranked among the top concepts in children's music education, Bach to Rock operates 57 locations nationwide with an additional 10 units in development and continued franchise momentum. The brand has built a highly scalable system supported by a seasoned leadership team, strong unit economics, and a differentiated offering that blends music education with performance-based learning.

"Bach to Rock has developed exactly what we look for: a curriculum that keeps students coming back year after year, a franchisee base that believes in the model, and schools that provide a third place for kids to find community and confidence," said Jeff Phillips, Founding CEO of Spark Harbor. "We are bringing operator experience and franchise development expertise to accelerate growth and reach more families across the country."

Bach to Rock's leadership team has been instrumental in driving the brand's success and will continue to lead the business moving forward. Together, this team has built a best-in-class operating model rooted in proprietary curriculum, strong unit-level support, and a consistent, high-quality customer experience.

"This transaction is a testament to the strength of the Bach to Rock system and the team behind it," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "We've spent years building a model that delivers for franchisees, students, and families alike. Partnering with Spark Harbor validates that work and gives us the resources and strategic support to scale even further."

Spark Harbor's involvement will allow the brand to accelerate expansion under the platform, which is purpose-built to scale high-performing, family-focused brands.

"CIG acquired a single Bach to Rock site in 2007 and helped build the company into the top-tier national franchisor it is today," said Andy Snyder, CEO of Cambridge Information Group. "We are excited about Spark Harbor's vision for the brand and their ideal stewardship of Bach to Rock's next chapter."

Spark Harbor's growing portfolio includes leading youth activity brands such as Water Babies (2024 acquisition), the world's leading baby and infant swim school, which has recently begun franchising in America, and USA Ninja Challenge (2025), the market leader in youth obstacle course training. The addition of Bach to Rock expands the platform's presence in the music education category and reinforces its strategy of acquiring differentiated brands with strong consumer demand and franchise scalability.

As Bach to Rock enters this next chapter, the company remains focused on expanding its footprint, supporting franchisees, and continuing to deliver engaging, high-impact music education programs to students across the country.

East Wind Advisors served as financial advisor to Bach to Rock in this transaction.

About Spark Harbor

Spark Harbor is a platform of franchised youth activity brands that families trust, children love, and franchisees champion. The company scales high-performing businesses through operational excellence and responsible franchise development. Its portfolio includes Water Babies, the world's leading baby swim school franchise with more than 600 locations globally; Bach to Rock, America's Music School, with nearly 60 locations nationwide; and USA Ninja Challenge, the market leader in youth obstacle course training with more than 50 locations. For more information, visit sparkharborkids.com.

About Bach to Rock

Bach to Rock, America's Music School, is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato-certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Primarily franchisee-owned with nearly 60 locations, Bach to Rock has instructed nearly 200,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. For more information, visit bachtorock.com/franchise and follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Cambridge Information Group (CIG)

CIG is a family-owned investment firm based in New York City and has a long tradition of building businesses through continuous reinvestment and close partnership with management teams. Founded in 1971, CIG's focus is on building companies for long-term success. For more information, please visit https://www.cig.com.

SOURCE Bach to Rock