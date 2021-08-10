Bachelorette Katie Thurston Accepts Proposal from Blake Moynes with a Neil Lane Couture Diamond Ring During ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series The Bachelorette

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dramatic season finale of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston's unexpected journey to love came to an end when she accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes; with a gorgeous diamond and platinum engagement ring, from the official jewelry designer of The Bachelor franchise, Neil Lane. Katie's ring centers an oval shaped diamond that is centrally set within a crown motif and a hidden diamond hallo. The ring is further set with over 90 smaller round diamonds for a total weight of 3 carats. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

Blake & Katie The proposal

"It was such a pleasure to be a part of such a special moment for this couple. Love knows no limits and this couple and the unique design of this ring represents just that. Cheers to the happy couple Katie and Blake and many more years of adventures!"



After appearing in the landmark 25th season of "The Bachelor," Katie Thurston emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house; and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her and is ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story to be told.

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars® to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

