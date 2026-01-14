Back by overwhelming demand (and a bit of drama): Stroganoff is StroganON

Noodles & Company is bringing back its beloved Steak Stroganoff for a limited time, with dramatic tributes inspired by the fans who made it happen

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual known for craveable, globally inspired noodle dishes, is bringing back a cult favorite: Steak Stroganoff. Back by popular demand and available for a limited time only, Strog's wavy egg noodles are enveloped in a rich mushroom-sherry cream sauce and finished with tender marinated steak, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and fresh Italian parsley. Together, the ingredients create comforting, crave-worthy flavors guests love.

Fans begged. They pleaded. Emotions ran high. Noodles & Company listened, bringing Steak Stroganoff back with an over-the-top return inspired by its fans' loudest social pleas. To honor the overwhelming demand, Noodles & Company turned real social posts into AI-powered mini-melodramas, celebrating the fans' love and the influence it had on Strognoff's return.

"Our guests are at the center of how we shape our menu," said Joe Christina, president and chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "We're thankful for the fans who patiently – or sometimes not so patiently – waited for its return, and we're excited to welcome this nostalgic, timeless favorite back as the temperatures drop."

"Steak Stroganoff fans did more than ask for its return; they showed us how deeply this dish is woven into their rituals, memories, and cravings, and we listened," said Stacy Moss, vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "Because Strog means so much to our guests, we wanted to honor that passion in a way that felt worthy of their devotion. Working with our creative agency, Fortnight Collective, we transformed real fan submissions into playful, over-the-top 'drAImatic reenactments,' using AI as a creative tool, guided by human insight, to bring their words and emotions to life and celebrate the fandom behind this iconic dish."

The First-Ever Chief StroganOff-icer Casting Call

From Feb. 10 through Feb. 25, Noodles & Company is searching for its first-ever Chief StroganOff-icer. The casting call invites fans to prove they are not just Steak Stroganoff lovers, but true fanatics. This is the guest who never misses a Stroganoff season, checks their Noodles Rewards religiously, and has been counting down the days since the dish disappeared last winter.

To enter, fans will post their most dramatic Steak Stroganoff monologue in the comments on the casting call on Instagram from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Fans will then vote to crown the ultimate Chief StroganOff-icer during the week of Feb. 17. Follow @noodlescompany on Instagram for entry details launching Feb. 10.

The winning monologue will be transformed into one of Noodles & Company's AI-powered mini-dramas, featured across the brand's social channels and website. The winner will also receive a Noodles gift card for a free bowl every week in 2026, plus premium, ultra-exclusive Stroganoff swag.

Join Noodles Rewards for Perks and Points

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem for free favorites and enjoy access to new menu items like the Steak Stroganoff, along with exclusive offers, surprise deals, and birthday rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

