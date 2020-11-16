Back By Popular Demand, Auntie Anne's® Hot Chocolate Frost is Here for Holiday Shopping

While holiday traditions may look slightly different this year, one thing still rings true – it's not the holidays until you've had Auntie Anne's. So, whether you hit the mall to browse the racks or find yourself scrolling the web, Auntie Anne's Hot Chocolate Frost is the coolest way to fuel your holiday shopping this year. Made with HERSHEY'S, Hot Chocolate Frost is a delicious frozen chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream and a generous drizzle of HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup. Pair this frosty sip with your favorite pretzel snack for a sweet and salty holiday combo!

The best part? From November 16 to January 1, Auntie Anne's will offer FREE delivery* on all orders in the Pretzel Perks app every Monday-Friday – so that pretzel lovers wanting to shop from the comfort of their own home or workplace don't have to sacrifice their favorite holiday shopping tradition.

"The holidays will look different this year in many respects. And while Hot Chocolate Frost doesn't fix 2020, it helps create insta-holiday vibes that everyone wants to experience after a challenging year," says Heather Neary, Auntie Anne's President. "With our new online ordering in the Pretzel Perks app and free weekday delivery, we've made sure that fans can enjoy their favorite holiday snacking experience, no matter where they are."

From now until January 31, 2021, fans can enjoy the festively frozen chocolate beverage at participating Auntie Anne's locations or through the Pretzel Perks app for delivery, in-store pickup, or curbside to-go (where available). To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit order.auntieannes.com.

*Free delivery is automatically applied to qualifying mobile orders of $12+, valid Mondays through Fridays from 11/16/20-1/1/21. No cash value. Valid only at participating U.S. Auntie Anne's locations.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Allison + Partners

Elisabeth O'Neill

[email protected]

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

