Back by Popular Demand: Built for Business Renewed for Season 2

"It is an honor producing a show in-house, during a pandemic, with some of the highest ratings on Motor Trend. These builds are done by Cruising Kitchens, Built for Business is produced by Davies Entertainment, and it is all taking place in our 137,000 sq ft kick ass facility," says CEO Cameron Davies.

After rave reviews from Season One, which included builds for clients such as Whataburger and San Jose State University, Season Two will fall nothing short of jaw-dropping. This new season will feature beloved brands such as: Raising Canes, Tiff's Treats, and Karbach Brewery. While still holding true to company values, Cameron helps a long-time friend rebrand his business, gives a special young man looking to drive an opportunity at independence and doubles down on builds for two women-owned businesses.

With family and community at the foundation of an unconventional atmosphere that allows sparks to fly and creativity to flow, Built for Business will continue to show the audience the true meaning of bringing visions to life. Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as they watch some of the world's most talented designers, welders and fabricators work around the clock to conceptualize, design, and activate mobile vending vehicles while pushing to meet intense deadlines.

Built for Business Season 2 sizzle reel:

ABOUT CRUISING KITCHENS, LLC: Cruising Kitchens, LLC is the leading custom food truck builder, and mobile business fabricator in the world.

