BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! HOME RUN INN AND THE CHICAGO CUBS ONCE AGAIN BREW UP "BEER PIZZA" FOR FANS TO ENJOY STARTING THIS WEEKEND ON FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Also available at all Home Run Inn restaurants for a limited time only

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn (HRI), home of Chicago's very own original tavern-style thin crust pizza and the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, has partnered with the club once again on their savory "Beer Pizza," inspired by Chicago's favorite beer, for fans to enjoy this summer.

"We're excited to bring back Home Run Inn's Beer Pizza," says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. "Chicagoans showed us their love for the mix of beer and pizza in one bite, and we're delivering it once again!"

The wheat ale flavored, non-alcoholic zesty treat will be available in Home Run Inn's 8-inch sausage pizza at select concession stands throughout Wrigley Field for the remainder of the regular season. The "Beer Pizza" also will be available in all varieties at Home Run Inn restaurants for a limited time only.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN
Home Run Inn Pizza is considered a Chicago original tavern-style thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920s was named Home Run Inn in 1947 when it started serving the all-natural premium pies. Now, the company has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza available from coast to coast. Home Run Inn Pizza is currently the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn Pizza ranks among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information regarding Home Run Inn Pizza visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

