BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! HOME RUN INN AND THE CHICAGO CUBS ONCE AGAIN BREW UP "BEER PIZZA" FOR FANS TO ENJOY STARTING THIS WEEKEND ON FRIDAY, JUNE 14

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn (HRI), home of Chicago's very own original tavern-style thin crust pizza and the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, has partnered with the club once again on their savory "Beer Pizza," inspired by Chicago's favorite beer, for fans to enjoy this summer.

"We're excited to bring back Home Run Inn's Beer Pizza," says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. "Chicagoans showed us their love for the mix of beer and pizza in one bite, and we're delivering it once again!"