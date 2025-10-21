HOME RUN INN PIZZA CELEBRATES SECOND YEAR AS FOUNDER OF "NATIONAL TAVERN-STYLE PIZZA DAY" ON OCTOBER 22

HOME RUN INN RESTAURANTS WILL OFFER CHEESE, SAUSAGE AND PEPPERONI PIZZAS FOR JUST $13.99 ON OCTOBER 22 and 23

OLD STYLE BEER JOINS IN TO CELEBRATE WITH "TAVERN TAKEOVERS" IN CHICAGO

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a Southside Chicago tavern in 1923, grew into the birthplace of tavern-style pizza—Home Run Inn. By the 1940s, the tavern's hand-pinched, crispy crust, zesty sauce, and generous toppings had become a neighborhood signature as well as a Chicago staple. Today, Home Run Inn Pizza carries that legacy forward as the founder of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day, celebrated each year on October 22 to honor the city's iconic thin-crust tradition.

Home Run Inn Chicago’s Famous Tavern-Style Thin Crust Pizza Home Run Inn Chicago's Famous Tavern Style Thin Crust Pizza

Born from a cherished family recipe brought over from Bari, Italy more than 75 years ago, Home Run Inn's original tavern-style pizza was first cut into squares and served as a complimentary bar snack alongside an ice-cold drink. Today, that very same recipe continues to honor its heritage—now selling more than 25 million pizzas each year and proudly ranking among the top 10 frozen pizza brands in the United States. The family-owned and operated business, which received its name in 1947 when a baseball from a neighborhood game smashed through the window of the tavern, is the official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field.

This year's National Tavern-Style Pizza Day will feature an array of activities. On Wednesday, October 22 and Thursday, October 23, all Home Run Inn Chicagoland restaurants will offer large cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizzas for just $13.99 (regularly priced at $25.75). Limit three per person for dine-in or takeout. Plus, $3 Old Style Tall Boy cans will also be available.

They will also join forces with Old Style Beer, another Chicago legend, to host "Tavern Takeovers" for one day only on Wednesday, October 22. Home Run Inn and Old Style will transform select neighborhood taverns into hubs of community, nostalgia and flavor where guests will enjoy complimentary slices of Home Run Inn's legendary thin-crust tavern-style pizza, Old Style beer, and exclusive giveaways. As some of Chicago's most celebrated taverns, these include: Gman Tavern, DMen Tap, Village Tap, Ten Cat Tavern, The Corner Bar, Electric Funeral, and Clark Street Ale House.

As part of the celebration, Home Run Inn is also launching a special "Tavern Street Giveaway," for two days only from 9:00 AM EST on October 22nd to 11:59 PM EST on October 23rd to honor the Chicago tradition that inspired its signature pizza. Residents who live on a street with any variation of the name "Tavern" will have a chance to receive one free 12-inch Home Run Inn frozen pizza coupon. To enter, eligible participants must direct message the Home Run Inn Instagram page with a photo of a valid ID showing their Tavern Street address. The offer is limited to the first 100 participants.

"Tavern-Style Pizza Day celebrates the Chicago tradition that has shaped Home Run Inn's story from the start. We're proud to carry that legacy forward, sharing the bold, unmistakable flavor of authentic tavern-style pizza with families and fans across America," says Gina Perrino Bolger, Chief Marketing Officer and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn.

About Home Run Inn Pizza

Home Run Inn Pizza is considered Chicago's original tavern-style thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. The family-owned and operated company, founder of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day, has six pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza available from coast to coast. Home Run Inn Pizza is currently the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport. Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information regarding Home Run Inn Pizza, visit www.HomeRunInnPizza.com.

Janie Goldberg-Dicks

[email protected]

(847) 922-9494

SOURCE Home Run Inn