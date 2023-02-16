Back by Popular Demand: IAB Brings the Advertising and Gaming Ecosystems Together with "IAB PlayFronts 2023"

Following the Success of the Inaugural Event in 2022, PlayFronts Presenters Include Samsung Ads, Activision Blizzard Media, Anzu, Niantic, Twitch, Zynga, and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital gaming is growing exponentially, and it does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Advertising revenue in gaming across mobile, digital video, and esports totaled $8.6B in 2022 (nearly double that of 2019) and is projected to climb to $9.5B in 2023, per eMarketer. In addition, the branded digital goods market is projected to surpass $147B by next year with brands leaning into immersive and metaverse environments as an additional revenue channel for digital clothing and products. Back by popular demand, IAB welcomes the IAB PlayFronts - the annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the near limitless possibilities of advertising in the gaming industry - for two days of thought leadership content and presentations.

On March 8th-9th, at Convene in New York City (1221 6th Avenue), thought leaders from game companies, streaming platforms, and ad tech partners will gather to present new consumer insights, demonstrate creative ad innovation, and define the future of the gaming landscape for brands.

"Gaming is at the epicenter of the next cultural zeitgeist. From music and fashion to film and sport, gaming is informing how we interact with each other and the world around us," said Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB. "Marketers can no longer consider gaming as an add-on media strategy. The IAB PlayFronts is a must-attend for anyone looking to keep up with where consumer attention is going and stay ahead of the opportunities this channel offers."

In its second year, IAB PlayFronts continues to lead as the venue for industry experts to take a front-row seat in this rapidly growing arena. More than 20 presentations will emphasize the effectiveness of gaming, showcase new audiences turning to the medium, and highlight best practices for driving campaign ROI.

"Despite tremendous scale, attention and engagement, gaming remains a highly underutilized asset for marketers." said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "In a world of exponentially growing engagement opportunities, gaming is simply too big to ignore. IAB PlayFronts will illuminate how to leverage this channel to win with gamers and drive business results, today and in the future."

IAB PlayFronts Presenter Schedule

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Thursday, March 9, 2023 9:00 AM

Registration/Networking Breakfast 9:00 AM

Registration/Networking Breakfast 10:00 AM Opening Keynote 10:00 AM Welcome & Day 1 Recap 10:25 AM Samsung Ads 10:10 AM Zynga 10:45 AM SuperAwesome 10:30 AM Gamefam 11:55 AM Niantic 11:25 AM Activision Blizzard Media 12:15 PM LIVAD Technologies 11:45 AM AdArcade 12:40 PM

Networking Lunch 12:10 PM Networking Lunch 1:40 PM Twitch 2:05 PM IAB Editorial Panel:

Who Is a Gamer? Unlocking the

Gaming Audience 1:35 PM IAB Editorial Panel: A Game of Trust:

Addressing Brand Safety and the

Advertiser/Gamer Relationship 2:35 PM IAB Research Presentation 2:05 PM Fandom 2:45 PM Overwolf 2:20 PM Gameloft 3:55 PM Bidstack 3:15 PM Enthusiast Gaming 4:15 PM SCUTI 3:35 PM Super League Gaming 4:35 PM IGN 4:00 PM Anzu 5:00 PM Networking Reception Sponsored by Thece 4:25 PM Networking & Toast

All times are in ET; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, please refer to the IAB website .

This event is invite-only for qualified brand marketers and agency professionals. For more information on IAB PlayFronts or to request a pass, please visit: https://www.iab.com/playfronts/.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)