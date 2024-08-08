Back By Popular Demand: New and Improved IAB Connected Commerce Summit: Retail Reimagined Returns with Two-Day Event Showcasing Commerce Media's Rapid Growth

IAB Connected Commerce Summit Presenters include Albertsons Media Collective, Campbell Snacks, Cencosud Media, Digitas, dentsu, Experian, Grocery TV, GroupM, Kenvue, Kroger Precision Marketing, Mars, Pentaleap, PepsiCo, Pinterest, Publicis Commerce, PubMatic, SiriusXM, TikTok, Vibenomics, and More

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail and commerce media ecosystem is rapidly expanding and shows no signs of slowing down, creating extraordinary and innovative marketing and advertising opportunities for brands and agencies. As these networks revolutionize how brands connect with consumers, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) will host the highly anticipated second annual IAB Connected Commerce Summit: Retail Reimagined on September 17-18, 2024 in New York City. This event will bring together key players shaping the future of commerce and explore the evolving ecosystem, transforming how consumers discover and purchase products in the digital age.

From brand marketers and advertising agencies to retail disruptors and data innovators, the IAB Connected Commerce Summit offers a platform for industry leaders to share their visions and insights on topics that include measurement, attribution, artificial intelligence, data, shopper experiences, influencer marketing, Connected TV (CTV), shoppable ads, and digital-out-of-home.

"Commerce media continues to defy gravity, providing exciting new ways for companies to leverage their unique assets and connect with consumers. However, its rapid growth presents new challenges that we must solve as an industry, including standardized measurement across channels, new types of walled gardens, and creative standardization," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We are faced with the age-old debate between standardization and innovation, and in response, we've expanded this year's summit to a two-day experience. Attendees will benefit from presentations and panels featuring executives who are at the forefront of shaping the future of this exploding market."

Confirmed speakers and moderators include senior leaders from Albertsons Media Collective, Annalect, Attain, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Campbell Snacks, Cencosud Media, CommerceNext, dentsu, Digitas, eMarketer, Experian, Fetch, Grocery TV, GroupM, Hero Digital, Kenvue, KINESSO, Kroger Precision Marketing, Mars, Mars United Commerce, MediaLink, Once Upon a Farm, Pentaleap, PepsiCo, Pinterest, Publicis Commerce, PubMatic, Riboli Family Wines, Rockbot, Shirofune, SiriusXM, Tesco Media and Insight Platform, The Interpublic Group, TikTok, Tinuiti, Vibenomics, and more.

At the event, IAB will release groundbreaking research revealing how advertisers should craft their digital video campaigns to drive sales across CTV, social video, and online video. The report will put forth recommendations for how the buy-side can best align with consumer expectations as well as how the sell-side can acclimate the insights into their environments. Additionally, IAB and IAB Europe will release In-Store Retail Media Standards for targeting, measurement, and reporting to ensure consistency and empower brands in the commerce media space.

"Commerce media presents significant opportunities and challenges for brands and agencies seeking to leverage first party data for targeting, measurement, and partnerships," said Jeffrey Bustos, Vice President, Measurement, Addressability & Data Center, IAB. "At IAB Connected Commerce Summit, we are tackling the intricacies of these emerging marketplaces and partnerships, developing innovative solutions, best practices, and standards."

2024 IAB Connected Commerce Summit: Retail Reimagined Agenda* Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Wednesday, September 18, 2024 8:00 - 9:00 AM Networking Breakfast 8:00 - 9:00 AM Networking Breakfast 9:05 - 9:15 AM IAB Keynote 9:00 - 9:05 AM Opening Remarks 9:15 - 9:35 AM Editorial Fireside Chat 9:35 - 9:55 AM Democratizing Retail Media: Expanding Access and

Impact for All Businesses 9:50 - 10:15 AM Harnessing the Creator Economy: Integrating

Influencers into Your Brand Strategy – How,

When, and Why 10:00 - 10:25 AM Presentation by Experian 10:30 - 11:00 AM Networking Break 11:30 - 11:55 AM Enhancing Shopper Experiences: Strategies for Engagement and Satisfaction 11:00 - 11:15 AM Navigating Privacy in Retail Media Networks: A Fireside Chat with Top Legal Executives 11:15 - 11:40 AM The Future of DOOH: Enhancing Your Video Buys with Digital Out-of-Home Advertising 11:55 AM - 12:20 PM Revolutionizing Retail: Digitizing the In-Store Experience 12:15 - 12:30 PM Presentation by PubMatic 12:30 - 1:30 PM Networking Lunch 12:20 - 1:20 PM Networking Lunch 1:30 - 1:55 PM Shopper Experience: The Evolution of Consumer Expectations in the Shopping Journey 2:00 - 2:25 PM Attribution of In-Store Data: Bridging the Gap Between Merchants and Online Platforms 1:50 - 2:15 PM Leveling the Playing Field: Democratizing Retail Media for All Businesses 2:30 - 3:00 PM Breakout Sessions 3:05 - 3:45 PM Networking Break 3:15 - 3:45 PM Breakout Sessions 3:45 - 4:10 PM One Year After Implementing Measurement Standards: Evaluating the Impact and Outcomes 4:10 - 4:25 PM Presentation by Vudoo 4:35 - 5:00 PM Creative Best Practices with AI: Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing 4:25 - 4:50 PM Creating a Unified Approach to Commerce 4:55 - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks 5:00 - 5:05 PM Closing Remarks 5:00 - 6:00 PM Networking Reception 5:05 - 6:00 PM Networking Reception

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website as sessions are still being added: https://www.iab.com/connectedcommerce

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

