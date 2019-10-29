Back for A Second Helping, Tribute Portfolio Celebrates Friendsgiving With the Return of Its Popular Holiday Package and Launch of New Artisan Workshops

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things beat gathering around the table for a delicious meal surrounded by people you love to be around, which is why Tribute Portfolio is bringing back its popular Friendsgiving package at participating hotels, bookable now and available for stays from November 10 – November 30. Guests can convene with travel partners, friends, loved ones and a community of like-minded characters to revel in the holiday's spirit of camaraderie.

As Marriott International's newest collection brand, Tribute Portfolio is known for its family of characterful independent hotels with captivating design, vibrant social scenes and a sincerity in service that provides a sense of belonging for global travelers and locals alike. These limited-time Friendsgiving packages do just that. Travelers can enjoy a twist on tradition with a playful holiday experience away from home with overnight accommodations, a regionally influenced Thanksgiving meal and a local holiday-themed arrival amenity.

It all begins with an indulgent dining experience complete with a spirited take on traditional holiday trimmings. At The Guild (San Diego, CA), award-winning chef Justin Vaiciunas, a past competitor on the Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen," will prepare a meal along with multiple wine-paired courses, including special dishes like a seared Hudson Valley duck breast served with olive oil poached vegetables and Greek yogurt as well as roasted pork tenderloin served with a honey herb pesto, whipped goat cheese and a wild mushroom chocolate cream sauce. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (San Diego, CA) is serving a local version of holiday staples including Executive Chef Chris Haas' signature drunken lamb, a guest favorite. The next morning, guests can take advantage of one of Thanksgiving's most beloved perks: leftovers. Complimentary breakfast will be inspired by some of the best flavors and memories from the night before to keep the holiday vibe alive.

Friendsgiving Packages are available at participating hotels across America including in New York, Houston, San Diego, Denver and Miami but also internationally, to help expats and travelers abroad rejoice together or with new-found friends. Tribute Portfolio hotels in Amsterdam, Bali, Jakarta, and Paris, among others, will also offer this festive, limited-time package.

"The concept of Friendsgiving is all about celebrating with friends, old and new," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Tribute Portfolio. "All the incredibly unique hotels in the Tribute Portfolio family are bound together by their indie-spirit and heart for connecting people and places – during the Thanksgiving season and every day."

Recognizing that exploring a destination's creative side is a hallmark of travel, many Tribute Portfolio hotels are also offering communal Friendsgiving events complete with immersive crafting workshops, hosted by local artisan partners. Events locations and details include:

At The Alida ( Savannah, GA ), Juliana Lupacchino , a Savannah native and graduate of the Savannah College of Arts and Design, will bring back the nostalgia and childlike wonder of finger-painting and pom-pom making into the holiday. Attendees will take home a customized ornament to decorate their own tree.

), , a native and graduate of the of Arts and Design, will bring back the nostalgia and childlike wonder of finger-painting and pom-pom making into the holiday. Attendees will take home a customized ornament to decorate their own tree. At The Sarasota Modern ( Sarasota, FL ), guests can learn to capture the best Instagram-worthy memories over the Friendsgiving holiday through "Capturing the Perfect Meal," a workshop with lifestyle photographer and Florida native, Aundre Larrow . He will show guests how to master the art of color, texture, and light when taking portraits of your loved ones as well as your favorite foodie items on the table.

), guests can learn to capture the best Instagram-worthy memories over the Friendsgiving holiday through "Capturing the Perfect Meal," a workshop with lifestyle photographer and native, . He will show guests how to master the art of color, texture, and light when taking portraits of your loved ones as well as your favorite foodie items on the table. At The Guild ( San Diego, CA ), San Francisco -based printmaker Jen Hewett will lead an introductory class on how to block print on fabric where participants will take home printed napkins or table cloths for future entertaining.

), -based printmaker will lead an introductory class on how to block print on fabric where participants will take home printed napkins or table cloths for future entertaining. At The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe ( San Diego, CA ), Kelsey + Zivi of Describe the Fauna will lead a sun printing session teaching travelers how to design and create cyanotype prints. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, these hand-crafted prints can then be used as place settings or thank you cards.

With more than 38 hotels open and growing, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave making connections when traveling. From boutique resorts like La Posada de Santa Fe in New Mexico and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore, to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each hotel in the Tribute Portfolio family celebrates its individuality offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective.

Tribute Portfolio's Friendsgiving packages can be booked HERE. For more information about Tribute Portfolio's Friendsgiving workshops and how to reserve your spot, please visit HERE.

For more information about Tribute Portfolio please visit: www.tributeportfolio.com .

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With 38 hotels open and growing, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore, to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected: Instagram, Facebook and twitter. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

