THE RITZ-CARLTON DEBUTS IN MOROCCO WITH THE OPENING OF THE RITZ-CARLTON RABAT, DAR ES SALAM BRINGING A NEW ERA OF LUXURY AND TIMELESS ELEGANCE TO THE MOROCCAN CAPITAL

RABAT, Morocco, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam, debuting a palatial oasis of contemporary majesty in Morocco. Nestled within 440 hectares of forest and lush gardens, just steps away from the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, this opulent palace promises an unparalleled experience in the heart of Morocco's capital.

The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam

"The debut of The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam marks a significant milestone for the Ritz-Carlton brand as we expand our footprint on the African continent and celebrate our first property in Morocco," said Helen Leighton, Vice President Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Our guests can expect the brand's legendary service, sumptuous interiors, and a stunning natural setting that together create a sanctuary of luxury and serenity in the heart of Rabat."

Situated on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the vibrant capital of Morocco, Rabat, reflects the rich tapestry of the country's influences. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012, the city is celebrated as the cultural capital of the country and offers a harmonious blend of historical and modern monuments, including architectural wonders and contemporary art galleries, embracing the Hispano-Moorish heritage. Located just a few minutes' drive from the historic centre, The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam offers an ideal setting to create precious memories in this fascinating place.

Upon arrival, guests will be enchanted by the hotel's grandeur and majestic elegance. The high ceiling showcases meticulous craftsmanship, beautifully embellished with "muqarnas", an iconic Arab-Andalusian architectural element from the Almoravid era. The richly decorated dome, with geometric and floral patterns, dominates the ceiling with colors of green, gold, and touches of red. At the heart of the lobby, majestic bonsai trees bring a unique freshness to the palace while elegant chandeliers grace the ceiling. The walls, adorned with singular Moroccan "Gebs" frescoes, transform plaster into masterpieces, illustrating the mastery of local artisans. These floral and geometric frescoes tell the stories and legends of Morocco through their delicate motifs. The masterpiece of the lobby area, a striking, sparkling Rococo chandelier sits majestically, adding a touch of theatrical splendour that harmonises with the overall decor. The interiors have been meticulously curated to represent Arab-Andalusian history and culture, while subtly integrating modern touches through elegant furnishings. Each thoughtfully placed wall painting illustrates emblematic moments of Andalusian culture and tells a unique story, capturing landscapes, scenes of daily life, or historical events of the Moorish past.

"At The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam, we honor the tradition of luxury and hospitality that has defined our brand for over a century. Our palace, set in a splendid natural environment, offers a serene and opulent retreat where every detail has been carefully considered to ensure a unique experience. The Ritz-Carlton brand stands out for its commitment to providing personalised service and meticulous attention to detail. We are proud to continue this tradition in Rabat," stated Christian Fomm, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam.

The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat Dar Es Salam offers 100 guestrooms and 17 suites all with a private terrace facing the pool and the gardens, including a 180 square-meter Royal Suite. Embodying a marriage between Baroque opulence and Moroccan touches, all guestrooms and suites feature grand headboards adorned with gebs, large mirrors, Baroque-styled furniture, and sumptuous marble in the bathrooms. The gilded frescoes and opulent fabrics infuse a sense of timeless elegance, while the vibrant color palette introduces sophisticated freshness. The breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery from all the rooms allow guests to recharge in a peaceful natural setting.

The dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam is a celebration of the diversity and richness of local and international flavors. Guests can savor traditional Mediterranean delights as well as innovative fusion dishes, promising a memorable culinary journey. The Mediterranean Brasserie offers an exceptional culinary experience from morning to night, using top-quality regional and Mediterranean ingredients. The restaurant offers à la carte breakfasts, gourmet lunches, and refined dinners, all enhanced by a stunning view of the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. The Lobby Lounge welcomes guests for a unique afternoon tea experience, offering an exquisite selection of Moroccan and English teas, delicious bites, Moroccan sweets, and bespoke drinks in an atmosphere of refined elegance. Palapa, the Pool Bar Restaurant, invites guests to enjoy Pan-American flavors in a tropical poolside setting. Open from morning to evening, with continuous dining service, Palapa's menu includes ceviche, tacos and light snacks, alongside refreshing cocktails and fruit-infused waters. Blind Tiger, the speakeasy bar nestled just off the lobby, is inspired by the elegance of the 1920s. This intimate haven is bathed in soft, low lighting that sets the perfect mood for an unforgettable evening. Contrasting the bright, airy lobby, the Blind Tiger boasts black walls accentuated with golden details, including a stunning chandelier cascading over the bar. Guests can sip on classic and signature cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era, explore the curated selection of fine wines and premium spirits, and indulge in an array of delectable culinary creations.

The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar Es Salam offers a collection of outdoor spaces in an oasis of lushness and tranquility. The Andalusian-style gardens are a masterpiece of landscaping. Perfectly arranged, the whispering fountains and geometric mosaic patterns offer a restful spectacle in a lavish setting, where the fragrance of flowers and the coolness of water invite contemplation and relaxation. The monumental pool unfolds with resplendent grandeur. Its grand dimensions and refined design are enhanced by sparkling mosaic borders, reflecting the sunlight and creating a shimmering effect that magnifies the entire garden. Surrounded by sunbeds and shaded cabanas, it constitutes a haven of peace where every moment is imbued with tranquility.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a serene retreat with saunas, hammams, ten massage rooms and two couple's suites where expert therapists use the finest products from marocMaroc. Inspired by Roman baths, the indoor pool features a glass roof flooding the area with natural light. Fluted columns with golden accents and carefully chosen porcelain create a peaceful, timeless atmosphere.

The hotel also offers a state-of-the-art fitness center open 24/7, with stunning views of the palace's bordering gardens as well as the prestigious Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, with its three golf courses offering 45 holes spread across the 440-acre oak forest.

The meetings and events spaces redefine exclusivity with unmatched sophistication. The Grand Ballroom, filled with natural light and offering panoramic views of the gardens, creates an idyllic setting for glorious events hosting up to 400 guests. 2,200 square meters of beautifully landscaped outdoor event spaces, each offering a unique experience, is complemented by 454 square meters of indoor event space, spread over three rooms - ensuring satisfaction for the most discerning guests. Whether for conferences, meetings, weddings, or private celebrations, every detail is meticulously orchestrated.

