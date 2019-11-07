Back from the Field, Aerial Access Equipment's Entire Fleet of Construction Rental Assets Hits the Block in a Two-Day Final Auction

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will conduct the final dispersal auction of Aerial Access Equipment's aerial lifts and construction fleet assets on Nov. 19-20, with all remaining rental units returned to AAE's yards. The multimillion-dollar sale of more than 900 lots benefits creditors of AAE, formerly among the Gulf Coast's largest operators of construction equipment rental fleets, as it winds down its operations.

Day 1 of the multimillion-dollar online webcast auction of Aerial Access Equipment's rental fleet assets will feature over 200 articulated and telescopic booms, 70+ telehandlers, 20+ rough terrain forklifts, plus cranes, excavators, skid steers and more. The assets are located at 7 locations in Louisiana and Texas. Day 2's online-only auction of rental-ready equipment will Include over 280 scissor lifts and aerial work platforms, 50+ utility vehicles, along with air compressors, light towers, forklifts, welding trailers and more. The inventory includes all assets at AAE's La Porte, Texas (metro Houston) facility.

"This two-day auction marks an extraordinary opportunity for construction and equipment-rental companies across the country to acquire new units for their fleets at auction," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Much of this inventory—including equipment by brands such as JLG, Genie, SkyTrak, Skyjack, Snorkel, John Deere and Kawasaki—is in desirable condition and can bring in money for years to come. In fact, some of it rolled off the assembly line in 2018."

Interested bidders can inspect the equipment online at soldtiger.com and/or see it in person by visiting one of AAE's seven different yards in Louisiana and Texas (see below for site information).

Online bidding for the Day 1 online webcast auction opens Nov. 12 at www.SoldTiger.com and closes in rapid succession, live auction style, on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. (CT). All bidders are required to register at SoldTiger.com prior to the sale.

Day 1 features more than 300 rental-ready aerial lift and construction fleet assets by manufacturers such as JLG, Genie, SkyTrak, Skyjack and Snorkel.

Specific equipment highlights include:

200-plus articulated and telescopic boom lifts

70-plus telehandlers

20-plus rough-terrain forklifts

Cranes, excavators, skid steers and more

"The size and scope of AAE has meant that, up until this November auction, some of its best units have been out at construction sites around the Gulf Coast," Farrell noted. "With everything now back in the yards, buyers gain access to the complete range of AAE's rental-fleet assets."

Day 2, an online-only auction on Nov. 20, focuses on an additional 400 rental-ready units as well as all assets at AAE's La Porte (metro Houston), Texas, facility. The available lots include:

280 scissor lifts, mast lifts, and aerial work platforms from JLG and Genie

50+ utility vehicles from Kawasaki , Deere, and Polaris

, Deere, and Polaris Air tools, welders, air compressors, light towers, forklifts, attachments and pumps

Ford service trucks and Ledwell delivery trailers, as well as a wide variety of general-use tools and shop and office items.

Bidding for this auction commences Nov. 13 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (CT). As with the prior day's event, bidders are required to register at SoldTiger.com prior to the sale.

All assets to be auctioned will be available for inspection on Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) or by appointment, at seven locations in Louisiana and Texas.

In Louisiana: 8921 Buzbee Lane and 13764 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge; 214 Walcot Rd. in Westlake; 1229 Peters Rd. in Harvey; and 3279 Elliswood Dr. in Sulphur.

In Texas: 1790 Industrial Park in Nederland, and 3401 Awesome Lane in La Porte.

For detailed equipment information and photos, visit: soldtiger.com.

