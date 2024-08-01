Online Auctions Feature $20 Million in PIRCH Appliances Inventory

High-end appliances, kitchen hardware, bathroom fixtures and hundreds of other items go to auction in court-approved bankruptcy sales on Aug. 5, 8, 13-14 and 15-16

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Asset Advisors (ONYX), CA Global Partners (CAGP) and Tiger Group will hold four online auctions in August featuring inventory from Southern California's high-end PIRCH Appliances.

The retailer, which operated six locations, filed for Chapter 7 this past April in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California (case no. 24-01376-CL7).

Tiger Group and Onyx Asset Advisors are conducting the first of four online auctions on August 5 featuring inventory from Southern California's high-end PIRCH Appliances. The sales will include High-end appliances, kitchen hardware, bathroom fixtures and hundreds of other items.

"This auction series represents an extraordinary opportunity for builders, contractors, wholesalers and consumers to acquire high-end, brand-new appliances at competitive prices," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "The quality and variety of items available are truly remarkable. We are excited to conduct the sales with Onyx Asset Advisors and Tiger Group to bring these premium assets to market."

The first of the court-approved bankruptcy sales is a live, online-only webcast auction that begins at 10 a.m. PDT (GMT-7) on Monday, August 5, at CAGP.com. The available items in Sale No. 1 are housed in a secure facility in Santa Fe Springs.

The sale partners will conduct a second one-day live, online-only webcast auction on August 8th (Palm Desert), as well as separate two-day events on August 13th-14th (Vista) and 15th-16th (Oceanside).

"Prestige-brand appliances, kitchen hardware and bathroom fixtures worth more than $20 million at cost—including showroom models and factory-sealed, new-in-box inventory—are available in these sales," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"PIRCH earned a strong reputation for its broad selection of luxury kitchen, bath, and outdoor products, all in multiple finishes and styles," added K. Kevin Otus, Managing Partner, Onyx Asset Advisors. "Name your top luxury appliance brands and they are offered in this sale. The quality and selection of this offering will generate tremendous interest and excitement."

Highlights of the four sales include:

Appliances: ranges, pizza ovens, steam ovens, single- and double-wall ovens, dishwashers, washers, dryers, cloth steamers, laundry centers, wine coolers, refrigerators, freezers, gas cooktops, induction cooktops, microwaves, flat-top grills, BBQ smokers, hoods and outdoor cabinets.

ranges, pizza ovens, steam ovens, single- and double-wall ovens, dishwashers, washers, dryers, cloth steamers, laundry centers, wine coolers, refrigerators, freezers, gas cooktops, induction cooktops, microwaves, flat-top grills, BBQ smokers, hoods and outdoor cabinets. Bathroom fixtures, plumbing, and accessories: bathtubs, sinks, toilets, faucets, bath fillers, pot fillers, vanities, shower trays, shower heads, mirrors, lighted mirrors, mirrors with built-in TVs, drawer pulls, lighting and cabinet hardware.

Dozens of brands are represented, including Viking, Samsung, Whirlpool, Thermador, Bosch, American Standard, Delta, Lenovo, Infinity Drains, Fairmont Designs, Electrolux, Moen, Zip Water, Victoria & Albert, Hansgrohe, and many more.

In addition, the sales feature a large quantity of panels, trim kits, doors, dampers, kick plates and handle, stacking and icemaker kits. Pallet racking and jacks, hand trucks, hand and power tools, office furniture, computers, monitors, inventory scanners, stockroom shelving and stock carts also are available.

