Back in Action: Dodge//SRT Defends Truck/SUV Class Win in 2019 Tire Rack One Lap of America Presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine

This year's 2019 Tire Rack One Lap of America Presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine kicks off May 4 in South Bend, Indiana, and Dodge//SRT is defending the Dodge Durango SRT's 2018 One Lap truck/SUV class title, upping its game with a new Durango SRT Pursuit concept called "Speed Trap." This purpose-built concept packs 797 horsepower from the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that also powers the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Dodge//SRT tapped the in-house group of performance gurus at SRT Engineering for some proven high-performance SRT production parts in a bid to repeat as class champions.



Returning drivers SRT vehicle dynamics performance engineer David Carr and automotive photojournalist and dodgegarage.com contributor David Hakim are racing a one-off, specially-modified Durango SRT Pursuit concept, nicknamed "Speed Trap," in this year's One Lap. In addition to exclusive Durango Pursuit Law Enforcement livery, Whelen's innovative light and siren package and bolt-on high-performance modifications from Mopar, Speed Trap is powered by something extra powerful under its high-performance hood: the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 from the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.



"Winning the truck/SUV class last year proved just how fast and durable the stock Dodge Durango SRT is during extreme competitive conditions," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. "The class is expected to be even tougher this year, so we're leveraging the highest-performing engine in our tool box – the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye's 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 – to power the Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit for this year's One Lap. It will be exciting to follow the Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap on its One Lap adventure to see how this concept vehicle performs."



Fans can follow the One Lap adventure at www.dodgegarage.com, and via social media posts on the Dodge and Mopar Twitter and Facebook pages.



Specially modified and purpose-built

In addition to the 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI high-output V-8 power under the hood, the Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap concept is tailored for the intense, weeklong competition with high-performance bolt-on modifications from Mopar. A free-flow, stainless steel, Cat-Back exhaust system provides a more aggressive and distinctive sound. Concept lowering springs drop the ride height an average of 15 mm (0.6 inches) closer to the pavement.



The stock, crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time all-wheel drive with SRT-engineered drive mode system equip the Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap concept for the wide variety of timed track events, ranging from wet and dry skid pads to private road courses to race tracks.



Custom 20 x 11-inch wheels ride on 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero tires from the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Per the One Lap competition rules, competitors cannot change tires for the duration of the event and are only allowed one spare for emergency use only, challenging drivers to manage tire wear on and off the track.



Braking power comes from 15.75-inch Brembo two-piece vented rotors with six-piston calipers painted with a distinctive red finish and 13.78-inch Brembo vented rotors with four-piston red calipers in the rear for outstanding stopping performance, heat management and durability.



On the outside, the exclusive Durango Pursuit Law Enforcement livery sets "Speed Trap" apart. The competition will also certainly notice Whelen's most innovative Ceridian Series lightbar, which features an all-new low-profile design with Durango inlaid light and compact low-profile speaker designed for powerful traffic-clearing capability.



Inside, the standard heated and ventilated front leather seats from the Durango SRT provide outstanding comfort while the second- and third-row seats are removed for weight savings. Safety equipment includes the addition of a four-point roll bar and a five-point driver safety harness. The Durango SRT's 119.8-inch wheelbase and voluminous interior space help transport equipment without having to tow a trailer between stops, as most other competitors. Drivers Carr and Hakim can also stretch and recover during the journey between timed events – they can even recline and take a nap if they choose.

One Lap of America details

The Tire Rack One Lap of America Presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine - now in its 36th year - begins on Saturday, May 4, near South Bend, Indiana, and concludes there on Saturday, May 11. In between, about 80 two-person teams will cross through seven states, some of them more than once. Competition occurs as time trials (fastest time rather than wheel-to-wheel racing) at the various race tracks.



One Lap of America competitors drive from racetrack to racetrack, without the benefit of support crews. Divided into several different classes, competitors must observe all traffic regulations while traveling between stops.

Competitors will drive close to 4,000 miles of public roads and visit seven states (some twice) and eight tracks over seven days. The detailed schedule includes:

Date Location Event Saturday, May 4 Tire Rack Corporate Headquarters, South Bend, Ind. Wet Skid Pad Saturday, May 4 Grissom Air Force Base, North Central, Ind. Time trials Sunday, May 5 Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, Ohio Time trials Monday, May 6 Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. Time trials Tuesday, May 7 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. Road course main time trial Tuesday, May 7 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. Road course SCCA time trial Tuesday, May 7 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. Drag race Tuesday, May 7 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. Drag race - bracket Wednesday, May 8 Motorsports Park Hastings, Hastings, Neb. Road course time trial Thursday, May 9 Blackhawk Farms, South Beloit, Ill. Time trials Friday, May 10 NCM Motorsports Park East Course, Bowling Green, Ky Time trials Friday, May 10 NCM Motorsports Park West Course, Bowling Green, Ky Time trials Friday, May 10 NCM Motorsports Road Course, Bowling Green, Ky Time trials Saturday, May 11 Tire Rack Corporate Headquarters, South Bend, Ind. Dry Skid Pad

For more information, visit http://www.onelapofamerica.com.



One Lap history

Held annually in the United States since 1984, the One Lap of America is the successor to the Cannonball Run, an underground auto race of the 1970s where participants would drive cross country. Both events were created by legendary automotive journalist Brock Yates.

2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit

Dodge has expanded its police vehicle lineup, entering the SUV segment, with a Pursuit version of the Dodge Durango. The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit – America's high-performance police SUV – is equipped with world-class safety and security features, segment-first technology and tactical equipment. The Uconnect 7.0-inch display integrates law enforcement systems and innovative technology. The 2019 Durango Pursuit embodies the three qualities that every Dodge law enforcement vehicle is designed to maximize: safety, performance and efficiency.

Dodge recognizes that the heroic men and women who protect us must be equipped with the best-performing pursuit-rated vehicle. In addition to the legendary 5.7L V-8 HEMI engine that delivers a best-in-class 360 horsepower, Durango Pursuit offers the segment's most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for maximum tactical performance, all-weather traction and fuel-efficiency. With input from law enforcement officials, the 2019 Durango Pursuit continues to add improvements to meet the high expectations and performance needs of the heroes who protect us.



About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack's footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands' performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.



