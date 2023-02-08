Back in the Game: Priceline Kicks Off New Integrated Ad Campaign with over $5M in Hidden Deals to Help Get Travelers to their Happy Place

Launching Just Before Kickoff, Travelers Can Score Big During the Game, Starting with $1,000 Off Promo Codes

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline, the iconic online travel agency famous for 25 years of negotiating amazing deals and rewriting the rules of travel, is launching a new brand campaign built on the promise of getting you to your happy place at your happy price. The campaign makes its broadcast debut in a pre-game spot just before kickoff on Sunday, February 12. 'Go To Your Happy Price' combines comedic storytelling and a newly-scored theme song with interactive shoppable technology to create an entertaining and, ultimately, bookable travel world. Each "mini-episode" reveals hidden deals totaling over $5 million in travel savings.

Pricelines kicks off integrated marketing campaign featuring Kaley Cuoco, designed to get travelers to their happy place for their happy price, with $5M in hidden travel deals.

Kaley Cuoco – beloved "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" actress and Priceline's brand ambassador of over a decade – returns, this time as an in-office ringleader cajoling her co-workers to take their dream vacations. Under Kaley's leadership, they prevail against the everyday grind and discover that, with Priceline, affordable travel is always within reach.

The first of over $5 million of hidden travel deals goes live at kickoff and additional savings unlock during halftime. Fans can engage with built-in interactive props in the brand's digital ads to access the exclusive offers. Sample deals include deep discounts to top destinations above and beyond Priceline's typical up-to-60% savings on hotels, flights and rental cars, such as:

$1,000 coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals - available for travel anywhere - only accessible during the game

coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals - available for travel anywhere - only accessible during the game 99% off travel to Maui and Cancun

and $500 off trips to California

And many more, all designed to get travelers to their happy places at happier prices.

The new 'Go to your Happy Price' campaign was inspired by the simple truth that the happiest people on Earth are those who travel, but too often price and complexity get in the way of booking that trip. In a 2023 survey commissioned by Priceline, 76% of U.S. workers say they are happier people when they travel, yet more than half say price holds them back from doing so.1 With Priceline's commitment to delivering incredible travel deals every day, people can fit more travel into their budget and their lives, more often.

"Consumers have emerged from the last few years with a renewed appreciation for travel's role in their lives. Travel is now prioritized as essential to joy and well-being," said Lesley Klein, SVP of Strategy and Brand Marketing at Priceline. "Our new campaign speaks to consumers for whom travel isn't just what they do, it's a part of who they are. Our goal is to make Priceline the ultimate destination to find a trip to your happy place for your happy price."

"I've been fortunate to travel to many incredible places and experience the joy that exploring the world can bring. I began working with Priceline ten years ago because I believe in their mission to make travel accessible for everyone," said Kaley Cuoco. "We had so much fun bringing this campaign to life and I hope it not only entertains viewers, but also inspires them to keep traveling and discovering their 'happy places.'"

Multiple spots will run across broadcast, digital and social media with extensive takeovers across Meta, TikTok, YouTube and streaming platforms. Additional launch elements include an influencer campaign, audio and podcast ads, and the release of the brand's new theme song on streaming platforms. The campaign will continue to build throughout 2023 with additional promotions, social content and activations geared to entertain, engage, and to inspire more 'happy price' travel.

This is the first new brand platform for Priceline in four years and the first collaboration between Priceline and the award-winning agency and Cannes Lions 2022 Independent Agency of the Year in Entertainment, MIRIMAR. MIRIMAR was named the creative agency of record following a competitive review in 2022.

The new 'Go To Your Happy Price' ads can be viewed here . To book your trip and for more information on the campaign, visit Priceline.com/happy.

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.



1 This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll from January 19-23, 2023, among n=2026 in the United States who represent the US adult (18+) population.



SOURCE Priceline