Back Market Announces One-Year Warranty for All Electronic Products on Its Site

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Market, the largest marketplace exclusively dedicated to refurbished electronics and appliances, announced today that all products on the site will come with a minimum one-year warranty. The five-year-old e-commerce startup continues to expand its customer service and quality programs, leading the movement to make buying refurbished electronics more mainstream and closer to the experience of buying new, but without an environmental impact.

Back Market now provides a minimum 1-year warranty on every product sold on its site, such as this tested and certified used iPhone 7 with a 3-year warranty for only $219.

"We are raising the bar for customer confidence in refurbished electronics and expanding the market," said Thibaud Hug de Larauze, founder and CEO of Back Market. "Purchasing electronics products, especially used ones, can be stressful and tedious. With extended warranties, a money-back guarantee and helpful customer care professionals - we are making it safe, easy and risk-free to buy refurbished electronics, prompting outlets such as Fast Company to note that if you're not looking for your next iPhone on this site, you're missing out."

A recent Back Market poll showed that concerns about quality are the top reason customers have not purchased refurbished electronics before. All products on Back Market now come with a warranty that matches or exceeds new products, such as this tested and certified used iPhone 7 for $219 with a three-year warranty.

"I was very skeptical to order a 'used' or refurbished smartphone online. Luckily I stumbled upon this wonderful website. I received my order quicker than expected, and the phone looks brand-new, could have fooled me! If you're looking for legitimate great deals, quality customer service or a great phone, do not hesitate to utilize this website," said Back Market customer William K. in August - one of many Back Market users who left a customer review.

Offering a wide range of high-quality, refurbished electronics with a 'like new' buying experience, a minimum 1-year warranty, money-back guarantees, and transparent seller ratings, Back Market is making buying refurbished electronics a much less risky and more mainstream endeavor. Its model provides a critically needed solution to an environmental crisis that has seen e-waste levels reach 48.5 million tons globally in 2019. In addition, as the platform grows in popularity, it offers refurbishers of all sizes an attractive venue for selling. Recent expansions to its product offerings include wearable technology, cameras and small appliances.

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the first marketplace focused on bringing thousands of refurbished electronic devices and appliances from certified professionals to consumers. The company currently operates in five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium) and launched in the United States at the beginning of 2018. It employs a team of about 100 employees across its three offices located in Paris, Bordeaux, and New York.

