Back Market Enters New Phase of Growth as Demand for Sustainable Tech Accelerates

Back Market forecasts record €3 billion GMV in 2025, driven by global expansion, new services, and rising consumer preference for premium refurbished devices.

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Market, a leading global marketplace specialised in premium refurbished electronics, is entering a new phase of growth with record-breaking performance and the launch of new services designed to strengthen its position for sustainable technology.

Forecasting a Record Year for 2025

Back Market, a global leader in refurbished electronics, is entering a new growth phase, forecasting over €3 billion in GMV for 2025— a 30% year-on-year increase in Q2. The platform now connects 17 million customers worldwide, with a 36% rise in new users this quarter alone. The United States has become its second-largest market, reinforcing its global footprint.

Refurbished Gains Ground as Consumers Seek Value and Quality

This acceleration comes as households face inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and trade tensions. In this context, refurbished devices deliver clear value, especially for families and students during key moments like back-to-school and the holiday season.

France remains the leading market by GMV, with strong double-digit growth, while other markets are rapidly expanding and contributing to Back Market's diversified global performance.

Back Market's success stems from rigorous quality standards, fair pricing, and customer trust, boosted by partnerships like Bouygues Telecom (France) and Visible by Verizon (US). Since 2011, refurbished tech's market share vs. new has grown from 4% to 36%, reflecting shifting consumer habits.

Expanding Services to Drive Future Growth

"The shift away from fast tech is no longer a niche trend, it's becoming a cultural norm. Consumers are choosing durability, repair, and reuse because it makes sense for their wallets and for the planet. Our role at Back Market is to accelerate that movement and make the sustainable choice the easy choice," said Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Co-founder and CEO of Back Market.

On September 15th 2025, Back Market is launching a repair platform open to all, starting in France, Germany and Spain. Powered by Evy, this new service allows customers and non customers to access smartphone and tablet repairs either on a one-off basis, and soon through a monthly subscription model in the coming months. Each repair intervention is guaranteed, and customers whose devices cannot be repaired will receive a trade-in voucher. By making repairing accessible, reliable, and fully integrated into the product lifecycle, Back Market becomes the first one-stop-shop

Back Market is also scaling its business-to-business offering. Already adopted by nearly 6,000 companies in France and 250 in the United States, the service helps organizations reduce IT costs while advancing their sustainability goals. Growth has doubled in 2025, and leading companies including Kering, Vinci, Air France, and Le Point have already joined. Back Market aims to establish itself as the trusted sustainable IT partner for businesses across Europe and the United States.

A Mission Beyond Growth

For Back Market, every refurbished device sold represents avoided CO₂ emissions, preserved natural resources, reduced e-waste, and restored purchasing power for households. The total digital industry including production and usage accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than air transport, and is predicted to represent 14% of total global emissions by 2040, all else being equal.*

By offering a service that is at once more affordable, sustainable, and ethical, Back Market continues to accelerate its mission: to make refurbished the smarter choice and provide a superior alternative to fast tech.

*projection for 2040 made considering the 2016-level of global greenhouse gas emissions

About Back Market

Back Market is a leading global marketplace dedicated to verified refurbished technology. Back Market's mission is to create a world that does more with what we already have by prolonging the lifespan of electronic devices through circularity and repair. Founded in Paris in 2014, the company has grown by double digits year over year and to date has 17 million customers across 17 markets, avoiding more than 2 billion Kg of carbon emissions*

*calculation based on ADEME Study, Sept. 2022, Assessment of the environmental impact of a set of refurbished products.

