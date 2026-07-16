Back Market Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with Survey Revealing How Parents Are Redefining the Smart Tech Purchase - And Debuting New Partnerships with Duolingo and Spotify

New U.S. survey highlights how refurbished tech has gone mainstream, with nearly 8 in 10 parents open to buying refurbished devices this school year

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for this year's back-to-school shopping season, Back Market, a leading marketplace for premium refurbished technology, is helping parents stretch their budgets even further with quality refurbished products and new partnerships with Duolingo and Spotify.

Back Market also released new research showing that parents are increasingly redefining the smart tech purchase - by prioritizing quality and value over buying brand-new devices.

Back-to-School Survey Reveals Focus on Value for Tech Buying

With economic pressures likely shaping how families are approaching their back-to-school spending, Back Market commissioned a survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, among U.S. parents with children under 18 in school to understand how they're approaching tech purchases this school year. The findings reveal a considerable focus on "value" over "new," with parents open to embracing refurbished devices as a trusted way to save without sacrificing on quality.

"We're seeing that back-to-school shopping has become less about buying the newest devices and more about making the smartest decisions for families", said Lauren Benton, U.S. General Manager at Back Market. "As parents want technology they can trust without paying a premium, our latest research shows that refurbished is proving to be the hero of the shopping season this year. Through our new partnerships with Duolingo and Spotify, we're able to extend those savings beyond the device itself - and provide even more value for our families looking to maximize every dollar this year."

Key highlights from the 2026 Back-to-School survey include:

Refurbished Tech Gets Its Moment: 79% of parents with kids under 18 in school are open to buying refurbished tech for back-to-school. And 80% would rather buy a higher-quality refurbished device than a lower-quality new one at the same price.

79% of parents with kids under 18 in school are open to buying refurbished tech for back-to-school. And 80% would rather buy a higher-quality refurbished device than a lower-quality new one at the same price. Reliability Matters Most: While it's true 96% of parents with kids under 18 in school have at least one concern about buying refurbished devices, nearly half are concerned about battery (47%), while only 30% are concerned about cosmetic wear and tear. Only 18% worry their child would be embarrassed to use refurbished tech, suggesting reliability matters far more than appearance.

While it's true 96% of parents with kids under 18 in school have at least one concern about buying refurbished devices, nearly half are concerned about battery (47%), while only 30% are concerned about cosmetic wear and tear. Only 18% worry their child would be embarrassed to use refurbished tech, suggesting reliability matters far more than appearance. Parents Accept Refurbished Makes Financial Sense: While 85% of parents with kids under 18 in school agree that buying refurbished tech for school is a smart financial decision for families trying to save money, only 31% say they'd purchase from a dedicated refurbished electronics retailer.

This Summer Back Market Launches New Brand Partnerships. Offering Customers A Combination of Refurbished Tech, Digital Learning & Cultural Music Discovery

To help families save even more this back-to-school season and extend refurbished tech beyond the initial purchasing point, Back Market is partnering with Duolingo and Spotify to connect world-class refurbished tech with learners around the world.

Duolingo: As part of Back Market's latest brand partnership, consumers who purchase learning devices (MacBook, laptop, iPad, tablet) will receive one month of Super Duolingo. Starting in July in the U.S. and August in Europe, purchases across select countries and categories are eligible.

As part of Back Market's latest brand partnership, consumers who purchase learning devices (MacBook, laptop, iPad, tablet) will receive one month of Super Duolingo. Starting in July in the U.S. and August in Europe, purchases across select countries and categories are eligible. Spotify: For purchases of any Back Market product starting in August, you can receive up to 4 months of Spotify Premium, with a student program offer available as well.

"With families looking for value in every purchase, we believe saving money shouldn't stop at the device itself", said Joy Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at Back Market. "Through these partnerships with Duolingo and Spotify, we're extending those savings to the platforms that families use every day - whether that's learning a new language, new skills or staying connected - all while making smart choices for both their wallets and the planet."

To see more details on eligible purchases and countries, please visit our Back-to-School page here.

The Hottest Devices This Season Amid Rising Tech Costs

As other products continue to increase in cost, refurbished devices are meeting consumers where they are - by offering quality products at a more friendly price point. For those looking to purchase Back-to-School tech - and keep savings top of mind - here are a few must-have devices this season:

Smartphones: Apple iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Laptops: MacBook Air M4 or MacBook Pro M1

Tablets: Apple iPad Pro M2

Smart watches: Apple Watch Series 10 or Galaxy Watch 7

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Back Market from June 4 - 8, 2026 among 936 parents with kids under 18 in school. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/-4.4 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About Back Market

Founded in 2014, Back Market is a leading marketplace dedicated to verified refurbished technology. Operating in 17 countries, Back Market connects consumers to high-quality, professionally refurbished devices, helping reduce electronic waste and shift the global tech economy toward circularity.

SOURCE Back Market