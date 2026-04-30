Back Market Named to TIME'S List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Back Market was highlighted as one of the top 10 industry leaders in retail.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME named Back Market, a leading marketplace for premium refurbished technology, to the sixth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Back Market was also included in TIME's List of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Retail, the inaugural shortlist for companies making an extraordinary impact in their industries.

The Time100 Most Influential Companies list recognized Back Market for its rapid U.S. growth and mission to transform the way the world consumes technology. Founded in 2014, the company now serves 18 million customers worldwide through a growing marketplace spanning smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, retro tech, home appliances, and more - reaching $3.5 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. As demand continues to accelerate, particularly in the U.S., Back Market is challenging the constant upgrade cycle by making high-quality and more affordable refurbished tech products a mainstream option.

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the world's most influential companies," said Thibaud Hug de Larauze, CEO and co-founder of Back Market. "This acknowledgment reflects the global shift toward smarter, more sustainable tech consumption. As we continue to grow, especially in the U.S., our mission remains the same: to give people a better, more affordable, alternative to buying new tech and to extend the life of the devices we already have and rely on."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

To view the full list, see here: ti.me/100companies

About Back Market

Founded in 2014, Back Market is a leading marketplace dedicated to verified refurbished technology. Operating in 17 countries, Back Market connects consumers to high-quality, professionally refurbished devices, helping reduce electronic waste and shift the global tech economy toward circularity.

SOURCE Back Market