Back Market Names Amazon Exec as COO to Guide Continued Global Expansion of Refurbished Electronics Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Market, the largest marketplace exclusively dedicated to refurbished electronics and appliances, announced today that Raoul Costa de Beauregard joins the company as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for quality and sales including global merchant operations and customer service. Costa de Beauregard brings years of leadership experience in international business consulting and e-commerce, most recently at Amazon.

Raoul Costa de Beauregard brings his environmental passion to work at Back Market, where he was named COO of the online marketplace for professionally refurbished electronics.

"We are excited to welcome Raoul to the Back Market family," said Thibaud Hug de Larauze, founder and CEO of Back Market. "His values and experience align with our goals to add new global markets, focus intently on quality and service, and expand product offerings."

While new to Back Market, Costa de Beauregard is not new to the refurbished world, as he and his team at Amazon established processes and sales channels for Amazon returns across several product categories during his time there. While at Amazon, the number one guiding leadership principle was customer obsession, which he intends to bring to Back Market along with his personal passion and desire to play a more active role in addressing environmental issues.

"Environmental issues are very important to my family and me. We try to do as best as we can in our personal lives to limit our impact and consumption, and now I wanted to find a place where these values were also part of my work," Costa de Beauregard said. "A mission of mine is to make buying refurbished products worry-free, which will ultimately have a positive impact on everyone involved - the customer, the merchants and vendors, and the planet."

Offering a wide range of high-quality refurbished electronics with a "like new" buying experience, a minimum one-year warranty, money-back guarantees, and transparent seller ratings, Back Market is making buying refurbished electronics a much less risky and more mainstream endeavor. Its model provides a critically needed solution to an environmental crisis that has seen e-waste levels reach 48.5 million tons globally in 2019. In addition, as the platform grows in popularity, it offers refurbishers of all sizes an attractive venue for selling. Recent expansions to its product offerings include wearable technology, cameras, and small appliances.

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the first marketplace focused on bringing thousands of refurbished electronic devices and appliances from certified professionals to consumers. The company currently operates in five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium) and launched in the United States at the beginning of 2018. It employs a team of about 200 employees across its three offices located in Paris, Bordeaux, and New York.

