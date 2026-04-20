Back-to-Back Shutdowns Expose Readiness Risks Across Coast Guard Workforce

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two consecutive government shutdowns have exposed critical financial readiness challenges across the Coast Guard workforce, according to data from Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), the service's official relief society.

Over the past six months, the Coast Guard has operated under shutdown conditions for more than 100 days, more than half of fiscal year 2026, placing sustained financial pressure on thousands of Coast Guard families and employees.

During the 2026 government shutdown, CGMA received more than 700 requests for assistance from Coast Guard civilian employees, totaling more than $2.3 million. The organization delivered more than $1.7 million in support to help families meet essential needs such as housing, food and transportation before suspending shutdown-related assistance as pay resumed.

This follows CGMA's response during the 2025 shutdown, when the organization provided $2.3 million in assistance to more than 700 Coast Guard civilians during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Together, the two events provide an early view into how repeated financial disruption affects workforce stability, readiness and long-term resilience.

"What we observed across both shutdowns is that financial disruption doesn't just create short-term hardship; it can have lasting effects on how families manage," said Brooke Millard, CEO of CGMA. "When disruption happens repeatedly, it reduces financial flexibility and makes recovery more difficult."

CGMA's data indicates that the most immediate needs during both shutdowns centered on basic living expenses, including rent and mortgage payments, utilities, food and childcare. This is an indication that many families were operating with limited financial margin prior to the disruption.

The effects extended beyond household finances.

Civilian employees supporting mission-critical functions, including vessel traffic systems, logistics, engineering and childcare services, faced increasing financial strain, in some cases contributing to workforce gaps. These gaps included furloughed personnel, employees unable to afford transportation to work, and others who left federal service during the shutdown, resulting in operational gaps and increased risk across key Coast Guard functions.

The compounding effect of back-to-back shutdowns was particularly evident.

Many families entered the 2026 shutdown still recovering from 2025: repaying loans, rebuilding savings and operating with reduced financial flexibility. As a result, CGMA observed increased demand for debt management support and a greater reliance on assistance earlier in the shutdown timeline.

These patterns suggest broader implications for financial readiness, workforce stability and long-term retention. These observations are grounded in CGMA assistance data an early view; however, more work is needed to fully understand long-term impacts, gaps, and outcomes.

"When financial stability is disrupted repeatedly, it introduces risk across the workforce," Millard said. "Over time, that affects how people perform, how they plan and whether they choose to stay."

Key lessons identified from the 2025 and 2026 shutdowns include:

Financial disruptions quickly escalate from household stress to mission risk

Repeated disruptions compound financial strain and reduce resilience

Limited financial margin increases reliance on assistance

Early access to support resources is critical to preventing long-term financial instability

CGMA is using data from both shutdowns to better understand how financial disruption affects behavior across the Coast Guard workforce and to strengthen its response going forward.

By analyzing assistance requests, CGMA is identifying patterns in financial stress, surfacing emerging issues and sharing insights with Coast Guard leadership to help address systemic gaps. These include challenges related to basic housing allowance, permanent change of station (PCS) transitions and other financial pressures affecting military families.

To support this effort, CGMA is expanding its case management capabilities, including the addition of advanced clinical expertise to support more proactive intervention. These enhancements will enable earlier identification of trends, more personalized support for families and the ability to deliver assistance at the speed of need.

"Every request for assistance provides insight into what families are experiencing," said Jason Wong, CGMA's chief operating officer. "By looking across cases, we're able to identify patterns, anticipate needs and better support both families and leadership with actionable information."

As the Coast Guard and federal workforce continue to navigate ongoing funding uncertainty, CGMA is encouraging members to take proactive steps to strengthen their financial readiness and utilize available support resources.

"Financial disruption may be a reality of service," Millard said. "But long-term financial instability does not have to be. Awareness, early action and strong support systems can make the difference."

About Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, providing financial assistance, counseling and support to Coast Guard members, families and employees. Since 1924, CGMA has delivered more than $260 million in direct assistance to help strengthen the readiness and resilience of the Coast Guard community.

SOURCE Coast Guard Mutual Assistance