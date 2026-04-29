CGMA Delivers $12M in Support to Coast Guard Families, Releases 2025 Annual Report

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) delivered more than $12.1 million in financial assistance to over 4,000 Coast Guard members and families in 2025, marking one of the most impactful years in the organization's history.

The 2025 Annual Report details how CGMA expanded grant support, provided critical relief during the federal government shutdown, and strengthened its ability to meet rising financial needs across the Coast Guard community.

CGMA delivered historic grant support in 2025, including the conversion of $1.48 million in outstanding loans to grants, benefiting more than 700 Coast Guard members and their families. In total, CGMA provided more than $3 million in grants throughout the year.

During the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, CGMA provided $2.4 million in interest-free loans to 8,700 Civilian Employees who were furloughed or required to work without pay. CGMA is the only military aid society to offer this level of direct assistance, helping families cover essential expenses such as rent, groceries, and utilities.

To build on that momentum, CGMA secured a $4 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to strengthen its long-term capacity and expand support across the Coast Guard community. The investment will enhance CGMA Representative training, scale marketing and communications efforts, and increase awareness of available support for Coast Guard members and their families.

The 2025 Annual Campaign marked a turning point for CGMA, raising more than $1.71 million—a 7.5% increase year over year—and reversing a decade-long decline in payroll allotment giving. As CGMA's primary fundraising effort, the campaign generates nearly half of annual donor support and plays a critical role in reconnecting the Coast Guard community to the organization's mission.

CGMA also launched Coastal Grit in 2025, a new signature event designed to bring the Coast Guard community together while strengthening relationships with partners and supporters. The inaugural event in Clearwater, Florida, brought together nearly 300 Coast Guard members, families, and partners, building momentum for future events planned through 2028.

An interactive copy is available at here and the full 2025 Annual Report is available for download here.

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, providing financial assistance, counseling, and support to Coast Guard members, families, and employees. Since 1924, CGMA has delivered more than $260 million in direct assistance—strengthening the readiness and resilience of the Coast Guard community. CGMA relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to fulfill its mission. Learn more at www.mycgma.org.

SOURCE Coast Guard Mutual Assistance