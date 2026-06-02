Back to Nature Builds on Cheezy Cracker Success with Two New Flavors

Both flavors are a direct response to what fans have been requesting: a white cheddar remake and something with a little heat, all made with plant-based, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

And the timing couldn't be better - consumer data backs the demand: Spicy flavors are up +15% in consumer popularity year-over-year (SNAC International's 2025 State of the Industry Report), 62% of consumers say cheese flavor adds "excitement" to savory snacks (Globe Newswire Cheese Snacks Market Report 2025), and Back to Nature's fan-favorite original Cheezy Crackers have already seen over 100% year-over-year growth. The people want more, and Back to Nature is delivering.

"Everything we do starts with listening to our fans, and they've been loud and clear that they want more Cheezy Crackers. White Chedda and Hot & Spicy are the answer to that," said Andrea Furber, Head of Marketing at Back to Nature. "We were pumped to launch exclusively at Sprouts in March, and the response has been incredible so far. Bringing these flavors to Whole Foods and Amazon means even more snack lovers can get their hands on the cheezy goodness."

In addition to Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Amazon, you can also find Back to Nature's super-tasty cookies and crackers at Target, Kroger, Publix, Thrive Market and more.

For more information, visit www.backtonaturefoods.com and follow @snackbacktonature on Instagram.

About Back to Nature:

Serving up Tasty Snacks Since Way Back, Back to Nature started in a tiny California health food store in 1960, helping plant the seeds of today's natural foods movement before it was mainstream. For over six decades, the brand has been crafting super-tasty remakes of America's favorite snacks, made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, high-fructose corn syrup or GMOs.

Back to Nature aims to bring sunshine to snack time through their nostalgic snacks, a vibrant new brand identity that pays tribute to the brand's laid-back West Coast roots and a partnership with Trust for Public Land. The delicious assortment of crackers, cookies and nuts can be found in over 9,000 stores nationwide and online.

Back to Nature snacks deliver simple joys, no regrets, and happy days - all crafted with delicious, feel-good ingredients. That's Back to Nature snacking all the way.

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SOURCE Back to Nature