Back to School, Back to a New Career: San Jacinto College and Abacus Empower Career Changers

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year begins, adults seeking a fresh start in a stable, rewarding career are encouraged to explore training programs at San Jacinto College, in partnership with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical. These programs offer pathways into high-demand fields like plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and water treatment.

With a "back to school" mindset, this is an ideal time for career changers to act. San Jacinto College's robust offerings provide hands-on experience and education, paving the way for success in essential trades critical to Houston's infrastructure.

"September is a time of renewal and growth, making it the perfect opportunity for anyone considering a career change," said Tony Patiño, President of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical. "Our partnership with San Jacinto College provides the training and resources needed to build a solid foundation in these essential trades. Whether you're starting out or seeking a more stable and lucrative career, now is the time."

Why September Is the Right Time for a Career Change:

New Beginnings: As students return to the classroom, September symbolizes a fresh start for adults looking to reinvent their careers. Trades offer job security, competitive wages, and advancement opportunities.

As students return to the classroom, September symbolizes a fresh start for adults looking to reinvent their careers. Trades offer job security, competitive wages, and advancement opportunities. High Demand: With a construction boom and an aging workforce, skilled tradespeople are more in demand than ever. The Texas Workforce Commission projects significant growth in these fields over the next decade, making now the perfect time to train.

With a construction boom and an aging workforce, skilled tradespeople are more in demand than ever. The Texas Workforce Commission projects significant growth in these fields over the next decade, making now the perfect time to train. Focused Training: San Jacinto College's programs, supported by Abacus and industry partners, offer hands-on training with real-world tools and equipment, essential for preparing students for certification and successful careers.

San Jacinto College's programs, supported by Abacus and industry partners, offer hands-on training with real-world tools and equipment, essential for preparing students for certification and successful careers. Flexible Learning: The College's programs accommodate both full-time students and those balancing work and family commitments, making it easier for adults to complete their training.

The College's programs accommodate both full-time students and those balancing work and family commitments, making it easier for adults to complete their training. Supportive Environment: Abacus's partnership with San Jacinto College ensures students receive top-tier education and training, preparing them to enter the workforce confidently.

"Abacus started as a plumbing company, so this program is close to our hearts. But we don't want to stop there," Patiño added. "We see this as the first step in a larger partnership that will eventually include HVAC and electrical training as well. Our goal is to provide pathways for success in all areas of the trades, helping to build a stronger workforce for our community."

For those ready to take the next step in their careers, San Jacinto College's programs offer a valuable opportunity to gain the skills and certifications needed for success. With fall enrollment open, now is the time to build a new future in the trades.

To learn more about the available programs and how to enroll, visit sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/manufacturing/plumbing.

