Back-to-School Solutions that Save Time in the Kitchen

In just five minutes, you can prepare a spicy take on chicken and rice with this family favorite Buffalo and Blue Cheese Chicken recipe. Making some extra time for yourself is as simple as starting with Minute White Rice Cups packed conveniently in single-serving BPA-free cups you can finish preparing in just 1 minute.

When you're looking for a fun way to introduce your little learner to the kitchen, try creating your own homemade Buffalo sauce for this dish by mixing hot sauce, butter, white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Heat in a saucepan until the butter melts and the mixture simmers, then turn down the heat and wait for it to cool.

If your loved ones aren't big fans of spice, turn to a tamer take on a kid-friendly classic with "Mac" and Cheese in a Cup, a creamy rice version of the familiar favorite made with milk, cheddar and cream cheese. Just because you may not have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen doesn't have to mean suffering through boring meals – simply use the microwave to enjoy this speedy yet tasty option.

It's easy to enjoy the buttery taste and aromatic scent of jasmine rice – regardless of how packed your schedule is – by using Minute Jasmine Rice Cups to make quick dinners a reality. This taste bud-tingling take on mac and cheese made in a microwaveable cup saves you from clean-up duty and leaves more time for homework, after-school activities, school projects and all the excitement that comes with a new school year.

Buffalo and Blue Cheese Chicken Recipe

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute White Rice

1 breaded chicken tender, sliced

2 tablespoons Buffalo sauce

1 tablespoon crumbled blue cheese, for garnish

1 green onion, sliced, for garnish

Heat rice according to package directions.

In a small, microwave-safe bowl, combine chicken and sauce. Microwave on high 2-3 minutes.

Serve chicken over rice. Garnish with blue cheese and green onion.

"Mac" and Cheese in a Cup Recipe

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute Jasmine Rice

1/3 cup 2% milk

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 pinch dry mustard powder (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In a microwave-safe cup, stir rice, milk, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, garlic powder and mustard powder, if desired.

Microwave on high, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and saucy.

Tips: For extra-cheesy rice, add 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese.

Substitute garlic powder with 1/2 clove minced, fresh garlic.

