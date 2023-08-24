Back to Trade School: Powering Chicago Prepares Students to work in High-Demand Renewable Energy Professions

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year begins for Chicagoland students, Powering Chicago, the advocate for the unionized electrical industry in Chicago and Cook County, is preparing to welcome the future generation of electricians for its Registered Apprenticeship program at the IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in suburban Alsip. A majority of students undergo four years at college and graduate, burdened by financial obligations, while apprentices will experience five paid years of intense training to equip them with the necessary skills to secure in-demand union jobs with competitive wages within the electrical construction sector.

"Although union electricians have always been in high demand, the recent surge in renewable energy has created more job opportunities than ever for current and aspiring apprentices," Elbert Walters III, Executive Director, Powering Chicago said. "Since the conventional route of college is not always a universal fit, it is important that we educate the youth on the alternative paths they can pursue to create fulfilling and well paying careers, such as the trades."

Accelerated Job Growth for Illinois Electricians

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics In Illinois, the employment rate of electricians is estimated to grow by about 7% from 2021 to 2031, which is 3% faster than the predicted growth rate for all occupations.

Electricians are in high demand because of the increase in renewable energy. They are responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing renewable energy systems and infrastructure. In fact, between 2001 and 2021, renewable energy grew from 7.7% of total electricity generation to 20% of all electricity generation. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) anticipates that by 2050 renewable energy will supply 44% of U.S. electricity.

The expansion of renewable energy can be attributed to the various incentives the government has implemented, for example beginning on November 1, 2023, Illinois will offer a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle to support the state's goal of having one million EVs on the road by 2030. In order to support this number of EV's on the road, a total of 879,870 charging stations would need to be installed in Illinois.

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS) into law one year ago. Aimed at boosting the country's production of semiconductors and other critical technologies, and creating high-paying manufacturing jobs, the $280 billion law marks a historic investment into research and development, manufacturing and science. It also signals a greater need for qualified electricians. In the last year, companies have announced over $166 billion in manufacturing in semiconductors and electronics, and at least 50 community colleges in 19 states have announced new or expanded programming to help American workers access good-paying jobs in the semiconductor industry.

Training Skilled Tradespeople for Careers in Renewable Energy

During the apprentices' five-year paid program at IN-Tech, they will complete 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training and 200-300 hours of safety-specific training.

The cutting-edge facility houses a renewable energy training field that provides hands-on learning of systems that incorporate all renewable energy aspects, including wind, solar, electric vehicle charging, battery storage, and more.

After completing the program, graduates will enter the electrical construction industry without student loan debt and receive job-placement assistance. Compared to a new college graduate's estimated starting annual salary of about $55,260, a Powering Chicago electrical construction journeyperson can earn almost double that working a 40-hour workweek.

To learn more about Powering Chicago, visit PoweringChicago.com. For more information on the IBEW Local 134 apprenticeship program and to enroll, visit ejatt.com.

