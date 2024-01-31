Powering Chicago Launches Episode 9 of 'The Power of Better' video series

Powering Chicago

31 Jan, 2024

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode 9 of 'The Power Of Better,' launched January 28 on Powering Chicago's YouTube channel. In this episode, the spotlight is on the T5 Data Centers in Elk Grove Village, currently undergoing a substantial expansion with the assistance of Powering Chicago's member contractor, Gibson Electric an Emcor Company. The center is set to expand by 30,000-40,000 square feet, showcasing significant advancements in its capabilities.

The Power Behind The Data: How Data Centers Are Built | The Power of Better
"Our latest episode of 'The Power of Better' provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of the impressive T5 Data Centers expansion project, showcasing why Powering Chicago contractors are the top choice for such vital projects," said Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago. "This episode delves into the exceptional skills, cost-effectiveness, and unwavering commitment to safety and ethics that Gibson Electric brings to the table."

In this noteworthy expansion project, Gibson Electric showcased their expertise in electrical construction. Their process begins with meticulous planning during a virtual design phase before any physical work is undertaken. This detailed planning plays a critical role in ensuring a more robust and dependable power supply system. Gibson Electric excels in optimizing electrical systems, implementing advanced safety protocols, and integrating sustainable solutions within their projects.

"We've got certain markets that only have a couple select true partners that we really trust. We trust their ability to do a great job. We trust the cost basis. It's all above board and ethical. And Gibson's one of those firms; Gibson in Chicago is one of the firms that we know we can trust to go perform for us," said Robert Sovie, EVP of Development & Construction at T5 Data Centers.

For more information on how Gibson Electric assisted the T5 Data Centers in expanding its facility, subscribe to Powering Chicago's YouTube channel and watch episode nine today.

About Powering Chicago 

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

