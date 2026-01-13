BackBox and Nomios Partner to Help Enterprises Accelerate Their Network Automation and Cyber Maturity Journey

BackBox enables Nomios to integrate smoothly with various tools and multi-vendor devices for complete visibility in hybrid network environments

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox, a leading provider of network cyber resilience solutions, has partnered with Nomios, one of Europe's leading providers of cybersecurity services. This collaboration aims to enhance network visibility and automation for IT and Security teams.

Nomios discovered that as their clients' network environments grow more complex, the challenges of managing and automating the network increase significantly. Teams often feel overwhelmed by the scale and intricacy of the networks, especially when relying on manual processes. Even with efforts to streamline vendors within the network, there will inevitably be multiple vendors — potentially dozens — each using its own management software.

"It can be challenging to manage network complexity and ensure the resilience of network devices," said Richard Landman, Marketing & Portfolio Director at Nomios Netherlands. BackBox supports a wide variety of device manufacturers, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, and others. This enables us to back up devices, streamline processes, and effectively manage network infrastructure. It is a true multi-vendor solution that integrates seamlessly with most network and security systems.

While multi-device support requirements initially brought the need to the forefront, Nomios was also seeking tighter integration with adjacent toolsets for more comprehensive end-to-end workflows and greater operational efficiency. The extensibility of the BackBox platform and its API-first approach provide organizations like Nomios with the tools needed to enhance cyber resilience within their existing ecosystem, while also improving operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Nomios team intends to utilize vulnerability intelligence features in the Backbox platform to identify and analyze current configurations and provide guidance on CVE workarounds or mitigations. This approach simplifies the process of reviewing, prioritizing, and remediating Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). By doing so, they aim to enhance cyber resilience, ensuring that their customers' networks remain in a secure and trusted state.

"Managing multi-vendor networks is complex, as each organization has its own unique vendors, tools, and levels of progress," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "By collaborating closely with partners like Nomios, we help customers enhance visibility, ensure compliance, and safeguard their networks."

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

About Nomios

Nomios is one of Europe's leading providers of cybersecurity services. With a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and addressing clients' unique needs, Nomios ensures personalized and effective strategies that drive tangible results. Leveraging a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, Nomios delivers innovative solutions across a broad customer base in a wide range of sectors. Founded in 2004 by its current Group CEO, Nomios now has more than 20 offices in seven European countries. It has continually expanded its range of services, including integration, consulting, support, managed services, SOC and NOC. Nomios is renowned for its experienced, loyal, and highly certified engineers, making it a leading partner for vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, HPE, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and others. Since November 2024, Keensight Capital has been the majority shareholder of Nomios. www.nomios.com

