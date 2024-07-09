BackBox is the Sole Vendor Recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms

BackBox has the highest "willingness to recommend" score and the highest star rating in the report.

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , a leader in security-centric automation for network teams, proudly announces its recognition in the most recent Gartner Voice of the Customer (VOC) report for Network Automation Platforms . BackBox is the only Network Automation Platform company named a Strong Performer in this report. Additionally, BackBox secured a 90% willingness to recommend percentage and the highest star rating (4.6/5 stars) based on 31 reviews as of March 2024.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights™' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

"We feel BackBox's recognition by our customers in this Gartner report reaffirms its high position in network automation platforms, showcasing its ability to empower organizations with reliable, scalable, and contextually aware automation solutions," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Our team is dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that not only optimize network operations but also mitigate risks and enhance overall network security."

In addition, BackBox's current Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 85, with any score above 80 considered world-class by Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS metric. Enterprises worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit network operations with precision and efficiency, and the company is committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

About BackBox

BackBox powers The BackBox Automation Platform for Network Teams, which supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of security-centric pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox gives administrators the confidence that automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com .

