BackBox Launches Network Cyber Resilience Platform, Celebrates 2024 Milestones

The company closed the year with the best performance in company history.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox today announced the official launch of its Network Cyber Resilience Platform , adding that the company's performance in 2024 was the best in its history. With business productivity at risk due to the complexity of managing too many tools, monotonous manual tasks, and limited time and resources, BackBox is committed to supporting the network and security teams responsible for the resilience and recoverability of critical network infrastructure.

"Our platform elevates organizations' network cyber resilience strategy by simplifying the protection and management of their network infrastructure," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Only BackBox delivers a consistent experience for everyone, regardless of the device or environment."

Product Innovation

BackBox is a purpose-built automation platform designed to power even the most extensive network while still being easy to deploy and get value straight "out of the box." It automates backups across 180 different network vendors. Prebuilt automations solve the most common use cases, including device backups, with single-click restore, compliance, audit, and remediation, task automation, OS and Firmware updates and patching, and vulnerability intelligence.

The three key components of the BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform include:

Automated Lifecycle Management: Quickly back up, validate, and restore network devices for easy recovery. Manage, upgrade, and patch major network vendors through a single interface with 3,000+ pre-built automations.



Compliance & Policy Management: Run compliance checks on devices to assess resilience and identify configuration drift, automatically correcting non-compliant configurations to align with industry compliance standards and internal policies.



Network Infrastructure Integrity: Proactively identify active exposures and choose to automate vulnerability mitigation via a configuration change or remediate the vulnerability by updating the device software.

The BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform prioritizes privacy and security to maintain data confidentiality and integrity. In 2024, BackBox earned SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance , which offers independent validation that the company's security controls and operational processes adhere to high standards of excellence.

Finally, BackBox supports organizations operating within the European Union that must comply with Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) guidelines . BackBox offers over 2,300 pre-built, easily customizable automations in our Automation Library. These automations eliminate manual tasks and reduce risk by validating specific configurations against DORA best practices and automatically remediating those that do not comply.

Customer and Industry Recognition

BackBox was the sole vendor recognized as a strong performer in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms . BackBox earned the highest "willingness to recommend" score and the highest star rating in the report.

In addition, BackBox was named High Performer in the Winter 2025 G2 Grid Report for Network Automation Tools and earned the Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Usability scores in the Winter 2025 report. Ninety-eight percent of customers rated BackBox 4 or 5 stars on G2.

Awards

In 2024, organizations worldwide recognized BackBox for its market leadership in Cyber Resilience , Backup and Disaster Recovery , Network Vulnerability Remediation , and Cyber Security Excellence . Of note, Network Computing named BackBox Software Product of the Year . And Network World gave BackBox its Best of Enterprise Network Award to cap off a winning year.

Leadership Team

In April, Rekha Shenoy was appointed CEO and board director of BackBox, focused on growing the company's market share among security and network teams. She previously managed Belden Inc.'s Industrial Cyber Security business unit and has orchestrated buy- and sell-side acquisitions at several organizations, including Tripwire and BMC Software.

In early 2024, John Evarts joined BackBox as Chief Operating Officer. He has helped lead several early-stage software companies through significant growth periods, including Mediafly, where he recently served as President & Chief Operating Officer.

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com .

