BackBox Named 2024 Global InfoSec Awards Winner During RSA Conference 2024

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , a leader in security-centric automation for network teams, today announced that BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM) has been named "Best Next Gen Vulnerability Remediation Automation" by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The award was announced at the 2024 RSA Conference taking place this week in San Francisco, CA.

"We're honored to be recognized for BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager by Cyber Defense Magazine," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "We use AI to bring real solutions to the difficult problem of automating vulnerability remediation and we are grateful to be recognized by leading infosec experts."

BackBox introduced Network Vulnerability Manager in 2023, becoming the first platform to offer deep integration of network automation with vulnerability management for network teams. The BackBox Network Automation Platform is purpose-built for network administrators to close the loop between dynamic inventory, vulnerability management, threat intelligence for firewalls and other network and security devices, and automated OS upgrades.

Over the past year, BackBox received the Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine for empowering businesses to improve productivity and network security under even the most challenging conditions. In addition, it received the Cutting Edge Vulnerability Remediation Automation award in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Cyber Defense Awards. Additionally, it was awarded the Best Vulnerability Management Solution in American Security Today's ASTORS Awards.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. BackBox is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete list of 2024 Global InfoSec Awards winners is located here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

About BackBox

BackBox powers The BackBox Automation Platform for Network Teams, which supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of security-centric pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox gives administrators the confidence that automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com .

