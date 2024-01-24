BackBox Product and Leadership Investments Led to Notable Customer Growth in 2023

BackBox added 36% more new customers YoY and 48% of existing customers expanded their BackBox investment – leading to 80% YoY growth

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , a leader in security-centric automation for network teams, today revealed significant growth as a result of its product and leadership investments. This demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting network teams as they address the increasing complexity and security demands of modern networks.

In 2023, BackBox added 36% more new customers and 48% of existing customers expanded their BackBox investment, resulting in 80% year-over-year growth. This growth was also fostered by strong momentum with larger enterprises and aggressive expansion in North America where BackBox won 175% more customers in 2023. Throughout 2023, BackBox maintained a strong net retention rate along with a best-in-class Net Promoter Score of 87, validating the service excellence and value it brings to organizations.

"These achievements are a testament to our dedication to simplifying network management and security, with innovations that make it easy for network teams to be their most effective every day," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "We are committed to providing solutions that not only address current network complexities but also anticipate future challenges for our customers."

Product Innovations & Partnerships

"Last year, we focused on product improvements that were uniquely designed for network teams to efficiently identify and remediate vulnerabilities based on specific risk profiles and to help with compliance for standards like CIS Benchmarks and DISA STIGs," said Josh Stephens, BackBox CTO, "We are especially proud that the U.S. Army chose BackBox's Network Automation Platform for automating DISA STIGs compliance in their multivendor network environment, a testament to the platform's robustness and reliability."

BackBox introduced the Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM), a groundbreaking addition to its Network Automation Platform. NVM is designed for network teams to efficiently identify vulnerabilities, prioritize CVEs based on their specific risk profiles, and automate various levels of remediation, simplifying complex device OS update tasks. BackBox also released complete CIS Compliance Automation Templates for Cisco, Check Point, and Fortinet, which aid in maintaining regulatory compliance and enforcing Golden Config templates.

The company also announced strategic partnerships and product integrations with CMS Distribution in the UK and Ireland and with Paessler AG . Paessler PRTG and BackBox integrate seamlessly to provide a complete NOC stack, supporting enterprise and MSP network operations teams.

Customer & Industry Kudos

"BackBox has saved us countless hours of manual work by leveraging network automation wherever possible, in a single easy-to-use software platform," said Michael Rhodes, Senior Security Consultant at Virgin Media02 . "BackBox has played a crucial role in automating a variety of tasks for all our firewall gateways, which span multiple vendors. After several years, we continue to expand our relationship with BackBox and get more value out of the platform and its top-notch automation team, every day."

BackBox was named " Cutting Edge Vulnerability Remediation Automation " in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Cyber Defense Awards. Additionally, it was awarded the Best Vulnerability Management Solution in American Security Today's ASTORS Awards.

Experienced Leadership Team

BackBox expanded its leadership team in 2023 with key sales, marketing, and finance hires to build on product momentum and scale the go-to-market strategy. In addition, Rita Selvaggi, the former CEO of ActivTrak and CMO of AlienVault, joined the Board of Directors.

Michael Calonica is Senior Vice President of Sales and has scaled inside sales teams for HYCU, LogicMonitor, and AlienVault.

is Senior Vice President of Sales and has scaled inside sales teams for HYCU, LogicMonitor, and AlienVault. Isabelle Papoulias is Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, she recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and then EVP of Operations & Global Expansion for Mediafly.

is Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, she recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and then EVP of Operations & Global Expansion for Mediafly. Ben Burge is Vice President of Finance. He has held various financial leadership roles at Alkami Technology, Synacor Inc., and RealPage.

Last week, BackBox announced that John Evarts joined BackBox as Chief Operating Officer. He has helped lead several early-stage software companies through significant growth periods, including Mediafly, where he recently served as President & Chief Operating Officer.

About BackBox

BackBox powers The BackBox Automation Platform for Network Teams. This Platform supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of security-centric pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox gives administrators the confidence that automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

SOURCE BackBox