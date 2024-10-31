BackBox Wins Top Infosec Innovator Award for Cyber Resilience Market Leadership

BackBox was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine During Cyber Defense Con in Orlando.

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the Cyber Resilience Platform for Network Infrastructure, today announced that it was named winner in the Market Leader Cyber Resilience category from Cyber Defense Magazine's annual InfoSec Innovator Awards. The winners were announced today during CyberDefenseCon 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

According to Cisco , nearly half of organizations worldwide (54%) have experienced a cybersecurity incident. And 73% of all organizations believe they will likely face a cybersecurity incident that disrupts operations within the next 12 to 24 months.

"Monitoring for cyber threats is no longer enough," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Building cyber resilience so that you can persistently prevent, withstand, and recover from disruptions to your network infrastructure is becoming increasingly important."

Keeping network devices resilient means that network availability remains high with fewer disruptions, the risk of a breach and a financial and reputational fallout from disruption is reduced, and organizations remain compliant with policies and regulations, reducing the potential for fines and other penalties.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. BackBox is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

About BackBox

BackBox powers The BackBox Automation Platform for Network Teams, which supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of security-centric pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox gives administrators the confidence that automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com .

