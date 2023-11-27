Backcountry Announces Sale of European Subsidiary, Bergfreunde

The outdoor company signs definitive agreement to sell Bergfreunde to Decathlon, a leading sporting goods retailer

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the leading, premium specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its European subsidiary, Bergfreunde, to Decathlon, a global sporting goods retailer based in France. This strategic decision will allow Backcountry to reduce leverage and focus on amplifying its core business in the North American market.

Bergfreunde has experienced significant growth under Backcountry's ownership. The successful partnership with Backcountry has positioned Bergfreunde to further grow its European footprint alongside Decathlon, with its 45+ years of experience and deep international roots within the outdoor market. Decathlon, known for its extensive range of affordable and high-quality outdoor products, will acquire Bergfreunde's well-established brand and customer base in Europe. The acquisition is in line with Decathlon's commitment to expanding its presence and offering diverse outdoor solutions to customers across the region.

"We're proud of Bergfreunde's growth over Backcountry's 10-year ownership and look forward to watching its continued success with Decathlon," says Melanie Cox, Backcountry CEO. "Closing this deal will allow Backcountry to focus on furthering its commitment to the North American market, as well as explore new opportunities to expand the Backcountry brand."

Backcountry, along with North American subsidiaries Competitive Cyclist, Motosport and Steep and Cheap, will continue to grow its business through ecommerce, retail storefronts, and wholesale expansion.

About Backcountry

Since our founding in 1996, Backcountry's vision has been to provide the best outdoor gear—and to be the best at doing it. We differentiate ourselves with a broad assortment of premium outdoor lifestyle gear and apparel from hundreds of brands, including our Backcountry Gear and Apparel line, paired with expert Gearhead customer service and a seamless omnichannel offering. Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience and delivers memorable interactions that bring our customers back season-after-season.

About Decathlon

Decathlon S.E. based in Villeneuve-d'Ascq (northern France), is an internationally active manufacturer and distributor of sports equipment and clothing. The range of more than 35,000 different sport related items, which is mainly based on own brands, offers equipment and clothes for more than 75 sports. The company has more than 1,751 shops in 72 countries and has more than 105,000 employees. In 2022, Decathlon had net revenues of €15.4 billion, growing 12% over 2021.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm with approximately $20 billion in assets under management that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1986, TSG has been an active investor in the consumer industry. Representative past and present partner companies include Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Joe Hudson's Collision Centers, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, popchips, Power Stop, Radiance Holdings, REVOLVE, Revolut, Rough Country, Smashbox, Super Star Car Wash, Stumptown, The Wrench Group, Thrive Pet Healthcare, and Vitaminwater. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.

