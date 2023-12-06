U.S. Ski & Snowboard Partners with Backcountry to Elevate Merchandise Program

Backcountry designs new apparel and exclusively hosts online shop for U.S. Ski & Snowboard

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body of Olympic skiing and snowboarding, is elevating its merchandise program in an exclusive partnership with Backcountry, the leading specialty retailer for outdoor gear and apparel.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Backcountry," says U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. "Backcountry has a rich history in the outdoor industry and we are delighted to engage with the brand in new and unique ways, while offering a quality U.S. Ski & Snowboard collection."

Backcountry's apparel design team has revamped the U.S. Ski & Snowboard merchandise collection with new hoodie and t-shirt designs that embody the spirit of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard organization with modern graphics and silhouettes. The collection will feature lifestyle and fan merchandise, such as the Stripe Team Hoodie ($69.00), Big Air Snowboard Long-Sleeve Crew ($34.00), and Big Air Ski T-Shirt ($29.00). The U.S. Ski & Snowboard merchandise is available exclusively on the Backcountry website at https://www.backcountry.com/usskiandsnowboard .The new U.S. Ski & Snowboard merchandise store launches today and apparel will be available for immediate purchase.

"Our collaboration with U.S. Ski & Snowboard marks a significant milestone for Backcountry," says Backcountry chief product officer, Colby Black. "This partnership goes beyond merchandise. It signifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a shared passion for winter sports. Together, we are proud to launch an exclusive collection that reflects the essence of both our brands and offers customers a curated experience."

For more information and media inquiries, please email Andrea Green at [email protected].

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of Backcountry Gearheads to its epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, bike, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with trusted brands like GORE-TEX, Pertex, and ALLIED Down. After 27 years as a successful online retailer, Backcountry opened its first brick and mortar location in Park City, UT and has since expanded its retail footprint to include nine stores from coast to coast, offering a seamless omnichannel experience for its consumers. For more information, visit www.backcountry.com.

Media Contacts:

Backcountry

Andrea Green

Senior PR Account Manager

[email protected]

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Courtney Harkins

Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Backcountry