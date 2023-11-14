Backcountry Expands In-House Brands with Wholesale Partnerships

The specialty retailer will open its first wholesale accounts during Outdoor Retailer Winter, pushing Backcountry-branded products in key U.S markets.

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the leading specialty retailer for outdoor gear and apparel, announces its expansion into wholesale business with its popular in-house name-sake brand, Backcountry. The retailer has been offering Backcountry-designed product, inspired by its team of Gearhead experts, since 2018. Consumers will be able to shop these collections at select retailers nationwide, starting in fall 2024.

Backcountry, the leading specialty retailer for outdoor gear and apparel, announces its expansion into wholesale business with its popular in-house name-sake brand, Backcountry.

"Backcountry has made significant strides in creating an omnichannel experience for its consumers," says Colby Black, Backcountry CPO. "In the past three years, we've opened nine brick-and-mortar stores and now we're broadening our reach with wholesale. This expansion will help build brand awareness, consideration, and sales in key regions. We connect people to the outdoors by offering the best gear on the market and venturing into wholesale will further strengthen that mission."

At Outdoor Retail Winter (November 14 –16, 2023), Backcountry will begin seeking retail partners across key regions and platforms to help build upon the Backcountry brand and share its product with outdoor athletes and enthusiasts to support their everyday adventures. The wholesale assortment will include product from the brand's fall/winter 2024 line that tackle pursuits on and off the mountain. Tried and true favorites like the award-winning Backcountry Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket and a brand-new Backcountry Shell Anorak will be among the key products offered to wholesale customers.

"From the Wasatch Mountains in our own backyard to countless summits worldwide, the Backcountry team has built upon 27 years of mountain experience to design and create unique product in the marketplace," says Colleen Burns, Backcountry senior director of owned brands. "Thoughtful innovations and decades of expertise are intertwined within each product designed in-house. Collaborations with brands like GORE-TEX, Pertex, and ALLIED Down have been key in elevating our offering and pivotal in getting us to the point where wholesale is a natural step forward."

Select Backcountry products will become available at retail partner locations starting in September 2024. Backcountry will be exhibiting at Outdoor Retail Winter this week, booth #2018-SN, for in-person inquiries. For more information and media inquiries, please email Kevin McCormack at [email protected].

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of Backcountry Gearheads to its epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, bike, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with trusted brands like GORE-TEX, Pertex, and ALLIED Down. After 27 years as a successful online retailer, Backcountry opened its first brick and mortar location in Park City, UT and has since expanded its retail footprint to include nine stores from coast to coast, offering a seamless omnichannel experience for its consumers.

Media Contact:

Kevin McCormack

rygr, Backcountry

[email protected]

SOURCE Backcountry