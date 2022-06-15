Backcountry Launches Outervention, A Campaign to Promote Respite in the Outdoors

"With the increasing norm of fast-paced work environments, countless daily stressors and a recurring list of responsibilities, the burnout rate is spiking across the country," says Backcountry CEO, Melanie Cox. "Outervention was created to help promote the culture of taking time off without guilt and disconnecting without worry. Not only does the campaign serve as a reminder to live in the moment, but it will also include opportunities for us to send some of our customers on incredible trips where they can enjoy new experiences and break free from their typical routines."

As part of the Outervention campaign, Backcountry has plans to announce a giveaway of bucket-list 'Outervention' excursions later this year. From overlanding in Iceland, to mountain biking British Columbia's Sea to Sky highway, each trip will have a core focus around one or more outdoor activities. Starting in the Fall of 2022, Backcountry customers can nominate friends, family, or colleagues who they deem deserving of an ultimate Outervention.

"Outervention goes beyond achieving a work-life balance," says Cox. "It's about finding passion, dedication and solace outside of work and in the outdoors. It was important for us to design a campaign with mental health at the forefront. It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind, which makes it more difficult to disconnect, reset, and recharge our personal batteries. Ultimately, Outervention is designed to help us take a step back and rethink how we're spending each day, for a healthier, more present life."

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Kevin McCormack at [email protected]. To view Backcountry's new short film, please visit www.backcountry.com/sc/outervention-costa-rica.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

