PARK CITY, Utah, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the specialty retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel, announces plans to open a new brick and mortar store at The Grove in Los Angeles. The Southern California location is slated to open in July and will be one of three new stores for the retailer in 2023, including a location in Palo Alto, California and a Washington, D.C. store, which both opened this spring. The trio of new stores will join an existing fleet of six stores that Backcountry has established over the past two years. With doors open from coast to coast, Backcountry offers the best products and brands in the world, top-rated Gearhead expertise, and an unrivaled customer experience for every outdoor adventure.

Backcountry to Open New Retail Location at The Grove in Los Angeles

"Over the past two years, Backcountry has made significant headway expanding its retail footprint," says Backcountry CEO, Melanie Cox. "In spring 2021, we opened our first curated retail location directly below Backcountry's headquarters in Park City, Utah, and now we're weeks away from opening a door at one of Los Angeles' most iconic shopping destinations. It's a privilege to be The Grove's first outdoor retailer and we look forward to bringing members of the community together through in-store events, off-site group outings, and a shared passion for the outdoors."

Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996 when it first established itself as an online business. Backcountry's venture into brick-and-mortar leverages decades worth of gear expertise and ecommerce data to curate a customized offering for each of its store locations. Backcountry's store at The Grove will cater to the area's most popular outdoor activities including hiking, camping, water sports, running and climbing. It will also include a full bike service department for tunings and basic maintenance. The Palo Alto and Washington, D.C. locations follow a similar blueprint, with a staff of highly-trained outdoor experts and a robust, yet tailored product offering that is reflective of their respective regions.

"Enthusiasm for the outdoors continues to grow and we want to meet our consumers both online and in person with our new store fleet," says Backcountry senior vice president of retail, Chris Purkey. "By this summer, Backcountry will have a total of nine doors open across the country, allowing us to provide a unique and seamless omnichannel experience for our customers, both online and in person. What sets Backcountry apart is its wealth of industry expertise and a renowned group of Gearheads that offer a concierge-level of customer service at every touch point. We're excited to grow the business in each of our store markets with the goal of getting more people outdoors and connecting them to their passions."

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of Backcountry Gearheads to its epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, bike, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with trusted brands like GORE-TEX, Pertex, and ALLIED Down. After 15 years as a successful online retailer, Backcountry opened its first brick and mortar location in Park City, UT and has since expanded its retail footprint to include nine stores from coast to coast, offering a seamless omnichannel experience for its consumers. Venture beyond.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the - heart of the city – a "see and be seen" destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at www.TheGroveLA.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

