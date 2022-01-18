Backcountry Upgrades In-Store Service with Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas and PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the specialty retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel, is expanding its store footprint with Oracle. After 25 years as an online-only retailer, Backcountry opened two brick-and-mortar stores in 2021 with plans to quickly expand across the US. Each store doubles as a shopping destination and gathering space for the outdoor community to get together. Using Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service, retail associates can better help shoppers anywhere their in-store adventure takes them.

"Our mission is to get people outside and to connect them to their passions. Forming friendships and sharing adventures with fellow outdoor enthusiasts in our stores was a natural progression of our brand DNA," says Chris Purkey, senior vice president of retail at Backcountry. "Oracle Retail will provide the scalability we need to support our growing business, wide assortment of inventory, and extensive services. With the new mobile systems, our associates will be able to deliver a personal touch only our team can offer."

Backcountry is replacing its homegrown point-of-sale system with Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service at its three stores in Utah and Colorado, starting Q2 2022. The roll-out will carry over into future store openings as Backcountry continues to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint. By adopting Xstore, Backcountry's unrivaled customer service team of outdoor experts, known as "Gearheads," will gain the flexibility to move about the store and guide customers through its expansive product assortment. In addition, Gearheads will have inventory and customer information in the palm of their hands to provide better, faster service.

"Backcountry shoppers are adventure seekers, and the brand is dedicated to supporting them both inside and outside the store," says Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Retail. "With Xstore, the Backcountry team will be able to freely move to provide that personalized insight and advice the brand is revered for. As Backcountry's evolves, the Xstore platform will keep pace by quickly accommodating new features, from buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) to a highly engaged endless aisle experience."

About Backcountry

Backcountry.com is a leading online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel for skiing, snowboarding, biking, climbing, fly fishing, hiking, camping, and more. Founded in the Park City, UT area in 1996, Backcountry connects people to their passions by offering the best selection of outdoor products, backed by knowledgeable, responsive customer service from its Gearheads and rapid fulfillment out of its two warehouse hubs.

About Oracle Retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle