City of Manhattan, Kansas Selects Oracle Permitting and Licensing to Streamline Regulatory Services and Improve Citizen Experiences

Modern cloud platform streamlining government workflows, enhancing self-service, ensuring compliance, and accelerating approvals for economic growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Manhattan, Kansas , has selected Oracle Permitting and Licensing (OPAL) to transform regulatory services, streamline review and approval processes, and foster local economic growth. The solution will provide residential and commercial developers with a modern, intuitive online application process that can guide each applicant through regulatory requirements to help speed permitting and project approvals in this support thriving community.

As the fourth-largest urban area in Kansas, Manhattan serves a regional population of 130,000 people and is home to major employers like Kansas State University and Fort Riley. To improve efficiency, the city decided to replace its outdated systems and manual processes. By implementing OPAL, Manhattan aims to radically enhance its revenue management and service delivery.

"We're entering a new era of regulatory efficiency that will unlock exciting possibilities for our community," said Jared Wasinger, Director of Technology and Communications of Manhattan, Kansas. "As a natural extension of our partnership with Oracle, we are adopting OPAL to make the experience of securing and managing permits and licenses more efficient, intuitive and simple for residents and businesses."

With City Commission approval, Manhattan is partnering with Oracle to design and implement a comprehensive online permitting and licensing system over the next year. The new portal will guide applicants through regulatory requirements, automate review and approval workflows, and provide real-time project updates from preapplication to final approval. The city expects to launch the system in summer 2026, streamlining development review and integrating planning, permitting, inspections, licensing, and code enforcement.

"Local governments face mounting pressure to modernize regulatory services while operating with limited resources and tight budgets," said Simon Threlfall, general vice president for Emerging Markets, Oracle. "For existing Oracle Fusion application customers like Manhattan, OPAL is already in their Oracle Cloud environment. This accelerates time-to-value, streamlines their technology ecosystem, and delivers continuous innovation such as built-in AI to our customers."

Customers implementing OPAL benefit from:

Streamlined Self-Service Experience: Enables residents, contractors, and businesses to easily submit applications, track status in real-time, and obtain approvals digitally through an intuitive online portal.

Enables residents, contractors, and businesses to easily submit applications, track status in real-time, and obtain approvals digitally through an intuitive online portal. Unified Regulatory Management: Consolidates planning, permitting, inspections, licensing, and code enforcement into one centralized cloud solution, allowing greater insights and decision-making from enhanced data collection and analytics.

Consolidates planning, permitting, inspections, licensing, and code enforcement into one centralized cloud solution, allowing greater insights and decision-making from enhanced data collection and analytics. Improved Transparency and Engagement: Provides automated status updates, streamlined communication channels, and research and reporting tools that keep applicants informed throughout the entire process while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Provides automated status updates, streamlined communication channels, and research and reporting tools that keep applicants informed throughout the entire process while enhancing customer satisfaction. Accelerated Economic Development: Simplifies business registration and licensing processes to attract new businesses, support existing enterprises, and foster community growth through faster, more efficient regulatory services.

Manhattan joins a growing number of municipalities that have adopted Oracle solutions to help transform government services. Similar implementations have enabled communities to process thousands of permits annually, reduce administrative burden, and improve citizen satisfaction.

Oracle Permitting and Licensing is a modern solution that delivers AI and other innovations to help transform government regulatory services. To learn more about OPAL, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/government/state https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/permitting-licensing-software/ local/permitting-licensing-software/

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle