Backed by American Kennel Club and American Humane Association, National Indoor Dog Gym Publishes Definitive Book on Puppy Training

The timing of the book's release coincides with National Puppy Day, celebrated on March 23. Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps is available to preorder on Amazon now and will be released on April 2, 2019. Puppy owners everywhere can purchase a copy at www.amazon.com/Puppy-Training-Easy-Steps-Everything/dp/1641523433/ .

Drawing upon the collective experience of Zoom Room trainers across the country, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps: Everything You Need to Know to Raise the Perfect Dog is the ultimate resource for raising and training a puppy. The step-by-step guide covers everything puppy owners need to know, from puppy-proofing your home to mastering basic commands.

"This fool-proof training manual has really come to life from all the success we've enjoyed over the years with thousands of puppy training clients," said Van Wye. "Every stage and aspect of bringing a puppy into your life and home is covered in this book, complete with clear instructions and illustrations. We are absolutely passionate about helping dog owners create positive, lifelong relationships with their pets—and it all begins during puppyhood."

Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps has already garnered attention from dog experts everywhere, including Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Association and Melanie Monteiro, author and pet safety expert, as well as E.R. veterinarians, and others.

"Based on questions and input from more than 100,000 clients, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps cuts to the chase with everything you need to know to raise a puppy right," Mary Burch, Director of Canine Good Citizen, American Kennel Club, and PhD, Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, wrote of the book. "The information is practical, accurate, and easy-to-read. This book soared to the top of my 'recommended' list."

Robin Ganzert, President & CEO of the American Humane Association, describes the book as "Wonderful advice for raising the perfect puppy," adding, "Every responsible dog owner should read this book."

The Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners who love to train and socialize with their dogs to deepen the bonds of communication. They embrace positive dog training methods in a fun, friendly environment for working out with your dog. To learn more about Zoom Room, visit https://zoomroom.com.

About Zoom Room®

Zoom Room currently operates locations across California, Texas, Washington and Virginia and is actively expanding to additional locations throughout the country. For more information about the Zoom Room franchise opportunity, visit https://zoomroom.com/franchising/.

