Backline Launches B-LINE: A 24/7 Mental Health and Crisis Support Line for the Music Industry, in Partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health

New service offers phone and text-based support with direct pathways to care

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), one of the nation's leading mental health organizations, has partnered with Backline, the nonprofit dedicated to connecting music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, to launch B-LINE, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line designed specifically for the music industry.

B-LINE offers immediate confidential support from trained counselors who understand the realities of working in music. Artists, crew members, staff, executives, and family members can connect by calling 1-855-BLINE99 or texting (254-639) BLINE9.

The launch of B-LINE reflects Backline's commitment to expanding mental health support for a workforce that frequently operates on the road and outside traditional systems of care.

"Mental health crisis doesn't wait for business hours, and neither should access to care," said Cara A. McNulty, DPA, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing care that is compassionate, accessible, and responsive to lived experience. It is another example of how partnerships can close gaps in access."

"Our teams worked closely with Backline to design and operationalize a support model that truly serves the music industry," said Michele Giordano, Vice President, Contact Services at Vibrant Emotional Health. "B-LINE brings together trusted partners and trained counselors to provide timely, informed support for individuals and families whenever they reach out."

Since 2019, Backline has invested $3.5 million in mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry and has supported more than 84,000 people. Backline's team continues to encounter urgent situations requiring immediate support, reinforcing the need for a dedicated, real-time crisis line for the music community.

Backline's Co-Founder and Executive Director Hilary Gleason said the launch of B-LINE represents a long-held vision becoming reality. "This has always been the dream. We've supported thousands of music industry professionals in their mental health and wellness journeys, but one critical piece was missing: real-time access to care. B-LINE changes that."

As part of this effort, Backline's trusted online resource hub will continue to be available at backline.care, offering ongoing mental health information, referrals, and support for the music community.

B-LINE complements Vibrant's broader portfolio of crisis response services and innovative mental health programs that collectively deliver life-saving support to millions each year through numerous lifelines, community-based initiatives, and system-level advocacy.

Together, Vibrant and Backline are working to strengthen the mental health safety net for the music industry, ensuring support is accessible whenever it is needed.

To learn more about Vibrant Emotional Health, visit www.vibrant.org.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 55 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where, and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text, and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, and Veterans Crisis Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental well-being as a social responsibility. We help millions of people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity, and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org. Follow Vibrant on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

