Backpack Healthcare Launches New Mental Healthcare App for Kids, Teens, and Young Adults

ELKRIDGE, Md., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its mission of providing accessible, inclusive and comprehensive pediatric mental healthcare, Backpack Healthcare has launched a new, bibliotherapy-based app called Hello Backpack.

This app is designed to empower young individuals, their families and their caregivers with clinically-backed care through mood tracking, journaling, and personalized care plans.

In a landscape where nearly one in five children have a mental, emotional or behavioral health disorder, and only 20% of those children receive care — according to the CDC — the newly launched app fills a much-needed gap in addressing the youth mental health crisis.

Hello Backpack uses interactive, developmentally appropriate workbooks featuring animated characters, stories and games. These workbooks are designed to help children identify, understand and cope with their emotional and psychological challenges, and were created by our therapists in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning writers known for their work with Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street and more.

"The ongoing increase in youth mental health challenges leaves families with limited options for assistance. Our innovative mental health app for children and their families represents a source of optimism and encouragement for a generation grappling with crises," said Hafeezah Muhammad, founder & CEO of Backpack Healthcare. "Our goal is to brighten the lives of numerous children, equipping them with enjoyable, clinical and engaging resources to manage their emotions and nurture their mental well-being."

The app's content is also informed by an intensive, eight-week study conducted in collaboration with a local Maryland high school. The study focused on substance abuse in teens and provided valuable insights about the importance of early intervention.

"We are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that empower youth to lead healthier lives," said Jenny Ryan, LCSW-C, chief clinical officer at Backpack Healthcare. "Our app is a testament to our ongoing commitment to their well-being, and it will serve as a vital resource for adolescents and their families seeking guidance and support."

The Hello Backpack app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play stores.

About Backpack Healthcare: Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) is a pioneering technology company utilizing cutting-edge AI to revolutionize pediatric mental health care. Dedicated to tackling the growing youth mental health crisis, Backpack Healthcare offers an innovative app and teletherapy services designed to provide accessible, inclusive, and comprehensive mental health support for young individuals. Learn more at www.hellobackpack.com.

