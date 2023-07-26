Backroads Launches Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active Tours for Families with Teenage and Older Adult Kids

New Easygoing Active E-Bike, Multi-Adventure and Walking Tours in Croatia, Italy, Maine, Spain, Switzerland and More

BERKELEY, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the launch of Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active tours for Families with Older Teens & 20s and Adult Kids 20s & Beyond. Dolce Tempo tours feature the same expertly designed itineraries of other Backroads active adventures at a slower pace with even more down time to enjoy the pool, explore town and engage in all the delights of a destination. These new Dolce Tempo Easygoing Family Trips are an opportunity for families to adventure together with activities designed for their age groups, and to share the experience with families in similar life stages.

Backroads launched Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active adventures in 2020 with E-bike, Walking and Multi-Adventure tours, and they immediately became a guest favorite. Since its debut, the company has expanded the Dolce Tempo offering to include more locations across the globe as well as Active Ocean & River Cruises. The trips have been popular with guests of all ages looking to pair the benefits of an all-inclusive resort with the unforgettable immersive and active experience for which Backroads is world renowned.

Backroads' new Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active Tours for Families with Older Teens & 20s and Adult Kids 20s & Beyond:

Dolce Tempo Easygoing Family Walking Tours

A Taste of Camino de Santiago Easygoing Walking Tour – For Families with Older Teens & 20s

California's Yosemite Easygoing Walking Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

Cinque Terre & Tuscany Easygoing Walking Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

Dolce Tempo Easygoing Family Multi-Adventure Tours

Croatia to Montenegro Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

Iceland's Glaciers & Coast Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond | Older Teens & 20s

Maine's Acadia Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond | Older Teens & 20s

Santorini & Crete Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond | Older Teens & 20s

Switzerland Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond | Older Teens & 20s

Utah's Bryce & Zion Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

Dolce Tempo Easygoing Family E-bike Tours

Netherlands & Belgium Easygoing E-Bike Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond | Older Teens & 20s

Santa Barbara to Ojai Easygoing E-bike Tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

Tuscany's Chianti Easygoing E-bike tour – For Families with 20s & Beyond

"We know that families love to be active together whether it's biking, walking or other fun adventures, but they also love spending time by the pool, checking out the local culture and just unwinding on their own schedule," said Backroads Founder and CEO, Tom Hale. "We have seen an increase in families looking to get out and explore the world on active vacations together, and it's just so cool. Our Dolce Tempo trips have been a huge hit with adults of all ages, and we know that these new tours for families with teens and young adults hit just the right balance of active exploration and downtime."

Backroads Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active Tours for Families with Older Teens & 20s and Adult Kids 20s & Beyond are designed for families traveling with kids age 17+. The minimum age to ride an e-bike is 16. For more information on Backroads new Dolce Tempo Easygoing Family trips, visit our website or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Bike, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads also offers Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

