Backroads Launches New Women's Adventures in 26 Destinations Across the Globe

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the launch of Women's Adventures, a new offer exclusively for women travelers. Since 1979 when Backroads was founded by Tom Hale, more than 50% of its executive team and leader population have been women. The launch of Backroads Women's Adventures, inspired by his wife Liz and daughter Avery, is a highly anticipated addition that celebrates this commitment, as well as the unique camaraderie and chemistry of all-women groups.

Set in some of the world's most beautiful places, these new vacations feature 26 of Backroads' most popular Walking & Hiking itineraries in bucket-list destinations, both far flung and backyard favorites, from Arizona, Yosemite and Yellowstone to England, Peru and Bhutan. While the all-women trips will naturally have a different dynamic than other Backroads' trips, they will offer the same commitment to excellence, flexible itineraries and exceptional Trip Leaders for which Backroads is known.

"As part of the Hale family business, I've been lucky enough to take many Backroads trips, several of them with women only to destinations like Argentina, Vietnam/Cambodia and the California Wine Country," said Liz Hale, Backroads' Director of Community Partnerships. "There's nothing like traveling with a group of women. The shared experience on and off the trail, the sense of adventure, the deep connections and conversations, easy laughter and the joy of sisterhood that forms and strengthens as we create new lifelong memories."

Women seeking outdoor and cultural travel experiences in combination with stylish creature comforts—whether traveling solo or with female friends or family members—has been a growing trend over the years. Backroads has seen an increase in select travel dates becoming all-women trips, often as Private Trips.

Backroads Walking & Hiking tours are crafted to offer travelers an unfiltered and genuine connection to the culture, landscapes, people and natural beauty of the region they are exploring. With over 30 years of experience designing and leading Walking & Hiking trips across the globe, launching Women's Adventures that feature some of the company's top hiking itineraries is an exciting evolution of the Backroads trip collection.

"There's a special magic and connection that often happens when women gather," said Backroads Executive Vice President, Avery Hale Smith. "I've experienced this firsthand on the girls trips I've participated in over the years, and we've heard it repeatedly from guests who have traveled privately on all-women Backroads trips. We're excited to offer women the opportunity to connect, learn and be immersed in the local culture and community while discovering these amazing destinations together."

Backroads' new Women's Adventures are all available for immediate booking. For the complete collection of Backroads Women's Adventures and for more information, visit Backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

