Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough Records Song Written at CreatiVets Veteran Song Writing Workshop in Puerto Rico

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, "We Puerto Rico," a song featuring vocals by Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and written by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Robert Prieto during the CreatiVets veteran song writing workshop was released. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, sponsored the inaugural song writing workshop in Puerto Rico.

Dorough proudly shares Puerto Rican heritage and recorded the track representing a moving collaboration that bridges pop culture and veteran storytelling.

"They [Creativets] work with veterans around the world and allow veterans to come together to write music and give them the means to write a song," said Dorough during a live Instagram video stream. "It's about Puerto Rican pride and it's about giving the vets the opportunity to express themselves through music."

"We Puerto Rico" was released by CreatiVets as part of a collection of five new songs in partnership with Big Machine Records for its annual Veterans Day music special. Each track was co-written by a U.S. veteran, who will also retain royalties, providing not just recognition but a source of ongoing income. All five songs are available here and on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, with proceeds benefiting the veterans and CreatiVets.

In the silence of unseen battles, CreatiVets brings hope through the transformative power of art. They offer a space for veterans to express emotions that words alone can't capture. The strength, resilience, and courage these heroes exhibit move us beyond words. Working with CreatiVets is a reminder of the power of creativity to bring light to the darkest places, and we are so proud to support their life-changing mission.

"We are thrilled that Howie chose to record this inspiring song and proud to support CreatiVets in their continued success," said The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is dedicated to providing vital programs that uplift and support the veterans, and our partnership with CreatiVets embodies this commitment."

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

