PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Awards $25,000 Grant to Northern Virginia Vietnam Veterans Foundation to Support Local Veterans

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is proud to announce a $25,000 grant to the Northern Virginia Vietnam Veterans Foundation (NVVVF) to expand emergency financial assistance programs for veterans and their families across Northern Virginia.

NVVVF, founded in 2025, serves as the fundraising arm of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 227, one of the region's most respected and active veteran service organizations. The Foundation was created to increase fundraising capacity and ensure that 100% of donations and grants go directly to veterans in need with no salaries or administrative costs.

A Partnership Focused on Action

The $25,000 grant will fund emergency relief for critical needs, including housing, utilities, car repairs, and transportation, that often determine whether a veteran can stay stable during tough times.

"PenFed is proud to support organizations like NVVVF that deliver rapid, hands-on support to veterans in their communities," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes CEO James Schenck. "Their all-volunteer leadership and focus on immediate impact align with our mission."

Empowering Local Heroes

The PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Program strengthens nonprofits that directly assist veterans and their families in times of crisis. NVVVF's unique structure allows it to operate as the fundraising arm of VVA Chapter 227and mobilize quickly, coordinating with local American Legion and VFW posts, veteran service offices, and county coalitions across Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties.

"At the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, we believe that empowering veterans means standing with them when they need us most," said PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "NVVVF represents the best of the veteran community by providing effective local services with compassion."

Building on a Legacy of Service

NVVVF was established by Vietnam-era veterans to carry forward Chapter 227's nearly 40-year legacy of service. The foundation acts swiftly to provide emergency financial assistance—bridging short-term crises before they become long-term hardships.

"Thanks to PenFed's generosity, we can help more veterans keep their homes, pay essential bills, and get back on their feet," said President of NVVVF Don Drunsic. "This partnership allows us to continue our mission to ensure that no veteran in Northern Virginia is left behind."

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

