Backups Made Effortless: MSP360 Adds Amazon S3 and Wasabi to Simplify Cloud Protection Forever

New release introduces built-in managed cloud storage options for faster, easier backups

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions, has released version 4.8 of its dedicated SaaS backup solution— MSP360 Backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace .

As more organizations move their operations to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, the need for secure, flexible, and easy-to-manage cloud-to-cloud backup solutions has never been higher. Many SMBs continue to face challenges with complex setup processes and credential management when connecting external cloud storage. MSP360 addresses these issues in its latest release.

The new release adds built-in managed cloud storage, allowing users to start backups faster and simplify setup. Previously, customers using the standalone version had to connect their own cloud storage and configure it manually. With this update, MSP360 now offers managed cloud storage integration directly within the product.

Users can choose between Amazon S3 and Wasabi, selecting their preferred region for data storage. MSP360 handles all storage setup and management, removing the need for external accounts or manual configuration. Customers who prefer to use their own cloud storage accounts still have that flexibility.

"Our goal with version 4.8 for MSP360 Backup for M365/Google was to eliminate the biggest friction point for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace backups—storage setup. By introducing built-in managed cloud storage, we've made it possible for customers to start protecting data immediately. This update makes Data protection faster, simpler, and more accessible to every organization," said Oleg Sapon, VP of Product Management at MSP360.

Key Benefits

Faster onboarding : start backups immediately without creating or configuring external storage.

: start backups immediately without creating or configuring external storage. Simplified setup : select Amazon S3 or Wasabi managed by MSP360 in just a few clicks.

: select Amazon S3 or Wasabi managed by MSP360 in just a few clicks. Reduced setup errors : eliminates issues with third-party credentials and permissions.

: eliminates issues with third-party credentials and permissions. Flexible choice : continue using existing storage accounts if preferred.

: continue using existing storage accounts if preferred. Improved user experience: quicker access to data protection.

The new version helps small and medium-sized businesses save time, reduce technical complexity, and protect Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data more efficiently. More information in MSP360's blog .

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions, visit our site .

