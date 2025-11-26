MSP360 and HaloPSA Join Forces to Simplify MSP Operations Through Deep Integration

The new partnership empowers MSPs with one-click remote endpoint access, automated ticket creation, and seamless asset synchronization – driving faster response times and better service delivery.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a leading provider of managed backup and IT management solutions, today announced the launch of the native integration with HaloPSA, a fast-growing professional services automation platform. This integration is designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) unify backup, monitoring, and service management workflows.

The new integration connects the MSP360 Platform, including Managed Backup, RMM and Managed Connect, directly with HaloPSA's service ecosystem. This collaboration helps MSPs reduce tool fragmentation, gain complete endpoint visibility and automate essential IT processes, all within a unified interface.

"Staying ahead of industry trends and expanding our integrations allows us to further our mission of simplifying IT management for MSPs," said Oleg Sapon, VP of Product Management at MSP360. "By combining MSP360's endpoint management and backup stack with HaloPSA's automation and service delivery power, we're helping MSPs save time, improve operational efficiency, and provide faster support for their customers."

Through this integration, MSPs can now launch instant remote sessions, automatically create and assign service tickets, and keep assets synchronized in real time between both platforms. The result is a more connected, efficient, and proactive service experience.

"HaloPSA are really excited to see the integration with MSP360, further increasing the automation capabilities within both platforms and helping MSPs do what they do best - delivering excellent service!" said Morgan Aspinall Head of Product HaloPSA.

The partnership also sets the stage for future development, including usage-based billing synchronization, allowing MSPs to automatically push license and storage data from MSP360 into HaloPSA's invoicing modules. This next phase will help MSPs simplify financial operations and ensure accuracy across systems.

The integration is available now to all MSP360 and HaloPSA users and can be enabled directly through the MSP360 management console.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 software platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure. For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions.

About HaloPSA

HaloPSA is a professional services automation platform built to help managed service providers streamline their business operations. From service desk and asset management to billing and reporting, HaloPSA provides a powerful, customizable solution that scales with the needs of MSPs worldwide.

