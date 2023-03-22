Bacterial disease diagnostics market size to increase by USD 3,766.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by high prevalence of infectious diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bacterial disease diagnostics market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,766.05 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial disease, and the growing number of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

The number of disease outbreaks has increased significantly over the past few years. Factors such as malnutrition, poor sanitation, poor water quality, and the lack of proper healthcare systems have increased the prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, according to WHO, in 2020, an estimated 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) worldwide. Similarly, the incidence of infectious diseases such as TB, malaria, and hepatitis is increasing worldwide. The rise in the incidence of various infectious diseases has increased the demand for bacterial disease diagnostics. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Regional Analysis

By region, the global bacterial disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of bacterial diseases such as TB, meningitis, and pneumonia has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The development of new antibacterial drugs and the increase in funding for the development of new therapies are other major factors supporting the growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics market in North America.

Company Profiles

The global bacterial disease diagnostics market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players. Key vendors are developing a comprehensive range of advanced bacterial disease diagnostics to strengthen their position and cater to the demands of end-users. Prominent vendors are trying to build a strong customer base by distributing the products through subsidiaries and other distribution channels worldwide. Besides, the market is witnessing collaborations and tie-ups of vendors with clinics and practitioners. All these factors will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The bacterial disease diagnostics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Abbott RealTime SARS-C0V-2 assay.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Accelerate Pheno system.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as BD Directigen immunoassay test kits.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as pGLO Bacterial Transformation Kit.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and labs.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this bacterial disease diagnostics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bacterial disease diagnostics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bacterial disease diagnostics market vendors.

Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3766.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENERI BIOTECH s.r.o., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, T2 Biosystems Inc., and Takara Bio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

